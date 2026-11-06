Matt Hardy to align with past rival against syX at TNA Destination X

By TNA

With Jeff Hardy written out of TNA action ahead of next weekend’s Destination X in Canada, Matt Hardy found some backup to take on syX in former World Champion Moose.

Made on Thursday’s edition of Impact, Matt said that syX crossed a line after attempting to kill Jeff last week. Moose then entered the frame and said he was once known as “the most evil man in TNA” and that he is joining Matt to come for syX at Destination X.

The two men feuded extensively in the past with Hardy failing to defeat Moose for his then-World title at 2024’s Against All Odds.

syX has got the best of the Hardy since targeting them in TNA, defeating them in a falls count anywhere match at October’s Bound for Glory and then again in a Slaughterhouse syX match on Impact.

Current TNA Destination X card | Sunday, November 15 | Edmonton, Alberta, Canada