ROH Women’s World Champion Athena to defend at Final Battle

By AEW

With Ring of Honor’s Final Battle one month away, the first match has been announced for the streaming special which will feature its longest reigning champion ever.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena appeared on ROH TV Thursday as she wants to bring Hyan into the mix to join her Minions in Training group along with Diamante and Billie Starkz in order to make everyone better. She then told the two that she will face Hyan as part of her initiation into the group and with her title on the line, adding she has booked Starkz and Diamante against Hyan and Maya World in the weeks ahead.

Athena’s reign has lasted over 1400 days with nearly 40 title defenses. The two have faced off twice previously in singles matches, (2023 and 2026) both Proving Ground matches for Athena’s title that Hyan lost.

Hyan has wrestled sparingly in ROH as a singles wrestler the last few months, but does have consecutive singles wins over Lacey Lane and Starkz.

Current ROH Final Battle card | Friday, December 4 | San Antonio, Texas