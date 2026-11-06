Big NXT stipulation match could be on its way to the WWE main roster

By WWE

NXT’s highly popular Iron Survivor Challenge match is reportedly heading towards the WWE main roster.

According to recent reports, WWE has considered introducing the Iron Survivor Challenge match to its main roster. As per WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources familiar with previous WWE creative discussions noted that the promotion had considered bringing the Iron Survivor Challenge to the main roster in the past.

This also raised questions about what it could mean for the WWE NXT Deadline PLE. As of now, there are no confirmations regarding the decision to replace NXT Deadline with this year’s NXT TLC. However, with NXT TLC taking place this year, it increased the likelihood of the Iron Survivor Challenge match joining the main roster.

A source suggested that the Iron Survivor Challenge match could naturally fit into several of the ongoing main roster feuds, particularly the WWE Championship scene.

One source suggested that the stipulation could fit naturally into several ongoing main roster storylines, particularly the current Undisputed WWE Championship picture. The match’s ability to feature multiple competitors in one match, while establishing a decisive winner, could make it a viable option for future title-related storylines.

The Iron Survivor Challenge match was first introduced at NXT Deadline 2022 and has become an annual ritual since then. The most recent match took place last year at NXT Deadline, where Kendal Grey and Je’Von Evans won their respective matches. As of now, the status of this year’s Iron Survivor Challenge remains unknown, as WWE plans to go ahead with their NXT TLC PLE.