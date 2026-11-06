Stephanie Vaquer makes surprise return at WWE live event

By WWE

After missing a featured match on Raw last month, former WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her surprise return to the ring Thursday.

Vaquer teamed with IYO SKY and Lola Vice against Fatal Influence in a trios bout in Portland, Maine, the company’s second-to-last live event before Saturday’s Crown Jewel.

The 33-year-old was set to return from an ankle injury to take on Becky Lynch on the Monday, October 26 Raw but general manager Adam Pearce said she wasn’t cleared and Lynch challenged current champion Liv Morgan instead.

Reports then came out that she was dealing with an illness and would be out indefinitely. Our Dave Meltzer reported that the illness was not considered to be serious but there was no timetable for her return.

Vaquer was last in action on October 17 as part of a four-way during WWE’s Hawaii live events. Prior to that, she lost her title to Morgan in a three-way at last month’s Money in the Bank that also included Lynch.