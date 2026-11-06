Indie wrestler sidelined with fractured radial bone

By TNA

Rising indie wrestler Judas Icarus has now been sidelined with an injury.

The 28-year-old Canadian wrestler has now been sidelined with a major fractured radial bone injury, ruling him out of action. Icarus recently shared an update on social media talking about his injury.

“Bad news for all my little ickers (my fans) I have fractured my radial bone! first time w/ a serious bad one in wrestling. Unfortunately that’s a wrap on my 2026 my friends. What a beautiful and eventful year, please support my good friend & heterosexual life partner Travis,” he wrote.

Icarus is a part of the tag team Sinner & Saint. As of this year, they were part of the TNA roster but were released after the duo wanted out. After wrestling several years in the USA and Canada, the tag team made their TNA debut in May 2024 and stayed with the promotion for the last couple of years before parting ways in mid 2026.

As of now, there are no updates on Icarus’ fractured-bone injury recovery and return timeline.