WWE reportedly handling ‘major portion’ of Crown Jewel production from U.S.

By WWE

With the well-publicized issues surrounding travel into Saudi Arabia given the unrest in the region, WWE is reportedly using their corporate headquarters for a “major portion” of the production of Saturday’s Crown Jewel.

PWInsider first reported the details Thursday that both production & satellite trucks will be stationed in Stamford, Connecticut, while a “sizable production crew” will be on location in Riyadh to run cameras, sound and other onsite equipment, albeit with a smaller crew than usual.

The news comes on the heels of WrestleVotes’ report Thursday that WWE crew members choosing to head overseas were offered $3000 in hazard pay for going.

During Wednesday’s quarterly earnings call, TKO head Mark Shapiro said that the risk is “extremely minimal” for WWE Crown Jewel and upcoming UFC events in Saudi Arabia, and that they are “all systems go” for their upcoming commitments in the region.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 | This Saturday