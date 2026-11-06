ROH TV live results: Lee Moriarty vs. AR Fox

By ROH

Ring of Honor is back on HonorClub with a new episode on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

As of this writing, a few matches have been announced for the show, including ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions facing AR Fox in a Proving Ground match.

Also scheduled for this week’s episode, Adam Priest and ELP will team up in tag team action against Kiran Grey and Dante Casanova.

Rachael Ellering vs. Robyn Renegade is also scheduled for tonight.

Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family, fresh off his team’s victory at AEW Blood and Guts on Wednesday night, will be in singles action against Marcus Mathers.

The announced lineup for Thursday’s episode is as follows:

ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground match Lee Moriarty vs. AR Fox

Adam Priest & ELP vs. Kiran Grey & Dante Casanova

Rachael Ellering vs. Robyn Renegade

Mark Davis vs. Marcus Mathers

Darius Martin vs. QT Marshall

Our live coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

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If it’s Thursday, it must be time for some Honor. Here to start this week’s show were the illustrious team of Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

ROH Men’s Pure Championship Proving Ground: Lee Moriarty vs. A.R. Fox

This match, of course, was contested under both Pure rules and the 10-minute time limit.

Moriarty got out of Fox’s arm wrench and trapped him in a side headlock. Fox escaped that as things got off to a technical start. Side headlock by Fox was held in tight, but Moriarty got out of it and responded with a side headlock takeover of his own. Very methodical pace early on as Fox already used a rope break to get out of a Moriarty hold. Fox, however, took advantage with a stomp to Moriarty on the apron.

Outside the ring, Fox leapt from the barricade for a takedown on Moriarty. Rolling suplex by Fox got a two-count. Moriarty responded with a leaping uppercut from the middle turnbuckle. He manipulated the joints of Fox’s fingers and had him in a hammer lock. Fox was forced to use his second rope break in response. Moriarty kept the finger pain on Fox going with a stomp to the digits. Moriarty with the boot to the face as he hit a stungun on the ropes to Fox. He couldn’t capitalize as Fox got him with the facebuster as five minutes were left in this one.

Fox got a full head of momentum with clotheslines, an enzuigiri and the rollthrough into the cutter. Modified dragon sleeper locked in as Moriarty used his first rope break to escape. Moriarty connected with the belly-to-belly suplex into a bridging pin for the two-count. Suplex attempt blocked by Fox, as he tripped up Moriarty with a dropkick, followed by a stunner from the corner. The cover, but Moriarty got a foot on the rope to break the pin, leaving him with one more rope break. Under three to go now as Fox and Moriarty fought on the apron. From inside the ring, Moriarty ran right into Fox’s boot. Rolling DDT by Fox, but they got into a standing switch battle. Fox got the best of it and headed to the top rope. 450 missed as Moriarty avoided it and applied an ankle lock on Fox. Stomp to the back of Fox as he transitioned it into a Border City Stretch with the straitjacket combination. Fox refused to give up. Finger snap by Moriarty as he applied the B.C.S. again. Fox refused to tap with thirty seconds to go. Pinning combination exchange between the two with neither coming out on top. Time ultimately ran out as Fox had Moriarty in a hold.

Time Limit Expired (A.R. Fox earns ROH Men’s Pure Championship title shot)

I enjoyed this opener being more technical-based as Moriartyseemingly met his match in the form of A.R. Fox. Their rematch with the title on the line (presumably at Final Battle next month) should be a great one.

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– Athena chatted it up with Diamante and Billie Starkz, upset at them for taking a vacation and leaving her high and dry. She said that she found a solution in the form of Hyan, and she needed the two to shape up. Because, it was going to be Athena vs. Hyan at Final Battle, and it was going to be the final step in Hyan’s journey. Athena said that Hyan needed to be beaten to a pulp to understand that she needs her. Athena talked about how Maya World supposedly didn’t care for Hyan, and that’s why she scheduled Billie and Diamante for a tag match against Maya and Hyan.

Robyn Renegade vs. Rachael Ellering

The Jacksonville portion of the action started off with this bout, to be called by the incomparable Ian Riccaboni and the captivating Caprice Coleman.

Collar-and-elbow tie-up to start as Robyn was caught in a hammerlock. She got out of that and we were left with a stalemate early on. Bridging pin by Robyn got a two-count, as she hit Rachael with a dropkick. Robyn kept up her offense with the knees to the corner. She launched the ten-punch salute, but failed to hit number ten as Rachael hit an inverted powerbomb on her. Spinning shooting star European uppercut by Rachael restored momentum to her favour, as did a hard chop in the corner. Rachael battered Robyn’s midsection with shoulder thrusts. The Minnesota-sized gutwrench suplex was followed by the senton for the near-fall.

Robyn and Rachael traded strikes as the latter was takend own by a pair of back elbows. Lungblower rattled “The Northstar” quite rightly. Meteora was blocked by Rachael, but she couldn’t dodge the clothesline from the corner by Robyn for the near-fall. Abdominal stretch by Robyn was reversed for the pin and a kickout at two. The two exchanged clotheslines until Rachael hit the Bosswoman Slam. The cover by Rachael, but Robyn reversed it into a crucifix roll-up pin for the win.

Robyn Renegade def. Rachael Ellering via pinfall

I thought this match was good. Both Robyn Renegade and Rachael Ellering, I feel, don’t get as much attention as they should and deserve more chances to show up and show out. This was a good start.

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Adam Priest & El Phantasmo vs. Dante Casanova & Kiran Grey

We learned prior to this match that Dante Martin would be out for at least a month after a bounty was carried out on him courtesy of the “Computerized” Kingdom.

ELP, ever the polite Canadian, gave Priest his light-up glasses as this match got underway. ELP and Casanova got this match going for their teams. Shoulder block from ELP was blocked by Casanova, but he got ahead of things with a stomp of the foot and a successful shoulder tackle. Tag to Priest, who chopped at Casanova. Blind tags between the two partners, as Kiran Grey tagged in and hit Priest with a neckbreaker. Priest fought back and hit Kiran with a Euro uppercut. Snap suplex got the two-count for Priest. ELP wanted in on the match, but Priest didn’t accept it, which opened him for a flurry from Kiran. The tag to Casanova, who crushed Priest with the powerslam for the two-count.

Back suplex countered by Priest, who hit Kiran in the enemy corner and an enzuigiri on Casanova, en route to a tag to ELP. Dive to the outside took Kiran out, and the Canadian was a head of fire. Priest tagged in blindly and decided to make Casanova tap out with a Lance Storm-like single-leg crab.

Post-match, the two didn’t seem to get along as ELP did the “too-slow” routine. Action Andretti snuck in and attacked Priest with the ROH Men’s TV Championship as ELP fended him off. As ELP picked up Priest, the two seemed to have an understanding that one of them would take Andretti’s ROH Men’s TV Title.

Adam Priest & ELP def. Kiran Grey & Dante Casanovavia pinfall

The tensions between Priest and ELP made for a fun set up for a potential triple threat for the ROH Men’s TV Championship. I’d be happy with either one winning the TV Title off of Andretti.

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Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Tehuti Miles, Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) vs. TJ Crawford, Ori Gold, Hadar Horvitz & Sean Maluta

Tehuti took out his man with a big boot as the rest of STP went after everyone else. Shane Taylor unleashed his wrath at ringside as Miles delivered a spinebuster on Sean Maluta. In the STP corner, Maluta found himself on the wrong end of a four-man beatdown as Bravo tagged in. Jabs to the corner as we got a little Shawn-on-Sean violence with Capt. Dean choking out Maluta in the corner. Bravo hit a facebuster on Maluta as he then chopped him in the corner. Shane Taylor tagged in while Maluta gave it the ‘ol college try. More Shawn-on-Sean brutality as Dean hit the BBC in the corner on Maluta.

Maluta tried to reach out for a tag, as he fended Dean off and tagged in Crawford, who promptly got destroyed by a superkick. Horvitz and Gold didn’t fare much better as they got taken care of in short order, which left Crawford surrounded by the STP crew. Crawford kicked at Shane Taylor, and that earned him a roaring rolling elbow. Marcus Garvey Driver by Taylor on Crawford and this one’s done.

Shane Taylor Promotions def. TJ Crawford, Ori Gold, Hadar Horvitz & Sean Maluta via pinfall

It’s always fun to see STP put belt to ass, and hopefully they get a lot more to do in the coming weeks beyond these squashes.

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Marcus Mathers vs. “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis

This was Mathers’ ROH debut after a short stint with the WWEID program. Mark Davis, of course, was coming off a very successful Blood and Guts match as part of the Don Callis Family last night.

The Mark-on-Marc violence began with Davis hitting Mathers with a dropkick, followed by a slam and a running senton. Cocky pin, but Mathers kicked out at one. Mathers fought back with a combo of strikes, but Davis put him down with a boot to the gut. Big Godzilla-like lariat by Davis on Mathers for the two-count. Davis blasted Mathers with a gunshot chop to the chest, but the lariat was countered. Davis missed with the lariat as Mathers hit him twice. Strike two on the lariat attempt as Mathers hit Davis with the boot to send him out of the ring. Davis tripped up Mathers, but he missed yet again with the lariat at ringside. Mathers attacked Davis ferociously with strikes, but was met with a frying-pan chop to the chest. Powerbomb attempt, but Mathers fought out of it and hit an apron-borne kick to the chest of “Dunkzilla”. Big tope over the top rope by Mathers left Davis shaken and stirred at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Mathers hit Davis with a kick to the face and went up top. He missed with the dive, as Davis set him up for the O’Connor Roll German Suplex. Davis picked up Mathers and chopped him in the chest hard once more. In the corner, Mathers was stunned and blasted with a jawbreaker fist from Davis. Cover, but Mathers kicked out at two. Davis arrogantly chopped Mathers’ back, and that fired up the kid. Davis slammed him down as he then grapevined Mathers’ legs and applied a unique stretching submission. Mathers broke out of it with one punch as he looked to fight back. Up top, as Davis chopped him down. Knee bar across the top rope by Davis was followed by a big neckbreaker from the corner. One, two…. Mathers kicked out at two!

Davis looked for a suplex, but Mathers valiantly fought out of it. Davis clubbed at his foe’s back, but Mathers suddenly reversed it into a huge suplex of his own! Mathers ducked Davis’ strike and unleashed a barrage of strikes on him. Big elbow by Davis, but that didn’t slow Mathers down. Dropkick from the corner! One, two…, NO! Skywalker Kick! One, two, Davis kicked out again! Mathers hoisted Davis on the shoulders for a fireman’s carry. He staggered Davis, but couldn’t lift him up. Davis hit the elevated cutter, followed by the punch to the jaw. Davis spun Mathers inside out for the kaiju-sized lariat. One, two…. 2.99999999999!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Davis’ gutwrench was blocked by Mathers, which was met by knee strikes to the face. Doctor Driver, but Mathers got out of it and dragged himself and Davis into the apron. Davis hit the lariat to send Mathers back into the ring. Davis lifted Mathers up for a piledriver, but Mathers countered that into a massive DDT onto the hardest part of the ring!

Both men got back into the ring and faced off with an exchange of strikes. Mathers withstood a huge strike from Davis and he hit him with a barrage of combos. Kick to the face, but Davis caught him with the lariat. Gutwrench into the Doctor Driver, but Mathers countered it yet again. Springboard stunner, followed by the Deadlift German Suplex! Spicolli Driver by Mathers…. one, two…. DAVIS KICKED OUT! Kick to the face by Mathers knocked Davis out cold. Mathers headed up top and looked for the 450! Knees up by Davis and that led to a Doctor Driver and a victory, but what a goddamned match and what an effort from Marcus Mathers. Tip your cap.

Everyone’s most-hated Howie Mandel lookalike, Don Callis, showed up and celebrated his man’s win.

Mark Davis def. Marcus Mathers via pinfall

Good god almighty, this match was incredible.Mathers looked like a million bucks here and they did a great job in establishing him as a credible force here. That he stood toe-to-toe against a guy who pinned Jon Moxley and decisively decimated the Young Bucks really made Mathers look like an absolute star. Please seek out this match if you can.

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Darius Martin vs. QT Marshall

Darius with the waistlock to start, but QT turned it into a hammerlock. Darius got out of it and hit the sideheadlock takeover. QT got one of his own, but he missed with the sweeping strike as Darius leapt over it. Show of respect with the handshake as Darius hit QT with the shoulder tackle. Leapfrog by QT led to the arm drag and armlock takeover on Darius. Inverted atomic drop from Darius, who then hit QT with a nice rebound arm drag. Big elbow strike by Darius, as he worked over QT in the corner.

QT got out of it and took over with the whip into the corner. Up and over, but QT’s diving attempt from the apron was intercepted by a Darius anti-air dropkick. That was followed by the tope suicida bv Darius on QT. Darius’ suplex was blocked by QT, but he came back with the stomps and aggressive foot choke in the corner. QT recovered, but he got outwrestled by Darius with the snapmare and the basement clothesline for the two-count. Seated arm submission by Darius on QT right in the middle of the ring., but he couldn’t keep it locked for long. Darius got pancaked with a big clothesline by QT, who then looked for the suplex. Darius countered and hit QT with the diving spear in the corner. Kick to the face by Darius was met with a handspring enzuigiri by QT.

Big boot from QT, as Darius connected with the Spanish Fly for the counter and the near-fall. Darius headed up top, but was intercepted by QT, who looked for a deadweight suplex. Kick to the side by QT left Darius stunned long enoug for a superplex attempt. However, Darius recovered and tried for the sunset flip powerbomb. QT flipped out of it and landed on his feet. Bomb for the near-fall! The two traded pin attempts to no clear advantage until Martin countered a QT backslide with one of his own for the victory.

After the match, Bryan Keith, The Grizzled Young Veterans , RPG Vice, and The Kingdom ambushed both men, apparently under instruction from Sparta. Big Boom AJ ran in with Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal, and Bustah & The Brain to clear the ring of the heels.

Darius Martin def. QT Marshall via pinfall

This wasn’t as flashy as most matches on ROH, but I did love how hard fought this was. What was more interesting was the post-match stuff, which seems like it’ll lead to some sort of crazy multi-man tag match at Final Battle.

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– AR Fox said he was doing all his studying on Pure rules and that was going to help him take Lee Moriarty’s ROH Men’s Championship.

ROH Women’s Pure Championship Proving Ground: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jody Threat

10-minute time limit and Pure rules in effect for this bout.

Collar-and-elbow tie-up showdown between Deonna and Jody, with the two trading hammerlock attempts. Deonna targeted Jody’s arm. Closed fist teased by Jody, but she had to use the ropes to break Deonna’s arm hold. Waistlock exchange between the Torontonian and the New Jerseyite, but no clear advantage yet. That was until Purrazzo applied the Fujiwara armbar. Jody countered into a pin, but the hold remained locked tight. Jody had no choice but to use her second rope break. Only one remaining for her. Jody aggressively attacked Deonna with the ferocity of Natalie Spooner in the corner. Jody then paid homage to another fellow Canadian with a seriously-applied single-leg crab. Deonna got out of it and hit Jody with a running big boot.

The two recovered and traded heavy shots with one another as time ticked down at 5:30 to go. Jody got the best of Purrazzo, but she hit a closed fist and was issued a warning. Jody connected with the German suplex for the near-fall. Firewoman’s carry position by Jody, but Deonna got out of it in the rope break. That, however, gave her the opening to instantly lock in the Fujiwara armbar for the win with 4:22 left.

Deonna Purrazzo def. Jody Threat via submission

I liked seeing a fellow Toronto native in Jody Threat showing up here and getting some good looks in. She’d be a great challenger for Athena and the ROH Women’s World Title, especially since the commentators made mention of the fact that their last encounter was the start of Athena’s aggressive side coming out.

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– We heard from SkyFlight, Boom & Doom, and Bustah & The Brain backstage. They threw down the gauntlet against the “Computerized” Kingdom as they trashed the group’s use of AI. Big Boom AJ said that they were ready to bring the boom to their foes.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

Kingston and Ortiz didn’t wait for the formalities (or even Bobby Cruise’s announcement) to get things started against RPG Vice at ringside. Beretta and Romero were being battered by Kingston and Ortiz as this match has not officially started yet. RPG Vice got the advantage with Beretta hitting the double stomp on Ortiz while he was draped over the barricade. Kingston furiously fought back against Beretta and Ortiz, but the numbers were too much as he got thrown into the steel steps. Romero threw Ortiz in the ring as the match finally got started.

Ortiz was getting outnumbered by Beretta and Romero in the corner as Kingston made his way into the ring. RPG Vice turned their attention to him, but Ortiz recovered and evened the odds. Up-and-over out of the ring for Romero by Ortiz as he then hit Beretta with the backbreaker. Tope suicida flattened Romero at ringside. Ortiz headed to the top rope, but Romero grabbed at his foot, which allowed Beretta to connect with the avalanche belly-to-belly. RPG Vice in full control here as Kingston was busted open. Romero hit his pose, but got scratched in the back by Ortiz. That moment was fleeting as Ortiz was still a long way from home. Double suplex attempt by RPG Vice and they connected after a stall. One, two… not quite. Resthold by Beretta while Romero battered Kingston outside the ring.

Scoop slam by Ortiz on Romero created some much-needed separation, but no one to tag into. Ortiz, nonetheless, got a second head of wind… at least until Beretta planted him with the snap German suplex. Kingston got knocked off the apron by Romero as Ortiz was left isolated for the double stomp by Romero, then the dropkick from Beretta for the two-count. Ortiz began to stir and looked to fight back as he knocked Beretta off his feet and connected with a running strike on Romero. Beretta intercepted Ortiz, but he couldn’t keep him away for long. Malfunction at the junction between RPG Vice allowed Ortiz to finally tag Kingston in.

Kingston furiously hit both Romero & Beretta with running attacks, followed by the chops in the corner. First to Beretta, followed by a full-clip on Romero. One more for the road by Kingston as he then hit Romero with the neckbreaker. The cover, but Beretta broke up the count. Kingston and Beretta exchanged strikes and headbuttts, with the latter getting staggered by an enzuigiri. Romero made the save, which allowed Beretta to hit the DDT from the corner. Double stomp by Romero, but Kingston kicked out at two. Ortiz threw Beretta out of the ring and into the stairs. Back inside, Romero failed to connect with the Shiranui as he got sent into a victory roll by Ortiz, followed by the DDT from Kingston and that’s it, over.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. RPG Vice via pinfall

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This was a fine main event. And while it’s true that Eddie Kingston’s best days may be behind him, it’s just a relief seeing him in the ring every week doing his thing. He’s just one of those personalities you just can’t help but root for, especially after he’s been through.

The rest of the show saw the solid action that we’re used to on Thursday nights, but I have to give special attention to Mark Davis vs. Marcus Mathers, because that was one hell of a match. In terms of establishing a new star for fans to enjoy, I think ROH did damn good here in making Mathers into a big deal. I’m interested now in where Mathers goes from here, because putting him in the Men’s World Television Title or Men’s Pure Championship picture would be a great move for him. I’m excited to see what’s next for Mathers moving forward.