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WWE
Daily Update: NJPW Bound for Unbound, Judas Icarus, WWE merch
By Joseph Currier,7 days ago
Daily Update
Latest News
- Why can’t NXT be this good every week? | Big Vinny V
- Report: WWE considered later date for Royal Rumble 2027
- GCW promoter reveals plans for scrapped Chad Gable Bloodsport match
- WWE reportedly offering hazard pay to crew members for Crown Jewel 2026
- Austin Creed says The New Level have lost respect for Bandido in new AEW promo
- Former WWE NXT wrestler voted off ‘Survivor 51’
- Brawling Birds indie match postponed following AEW Blood & Guts
Latest Audio
- DragonKing Dark: Carrie (2026) TV series review
- WOR: Dynamite and NXT, WWE investor’s call, the Saudi plane incident, Power Struggle and Tokyo Dome
- After Dark: Royce Isaacs on Dyatlov Pass Incident and the Yuba County 5
Latest YouTube Video
This Week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter
- November 2, 2026 Observer Newsletter: WWE Crown Jewel changes venues, more AEW & WWE head-to-head battles coming
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Thursday Update
WWE
- WrestleVotes reports that WWE is planning “Santahausen” merch for Danhausen that will be on sale for the Christmas season. WWE is also making plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s debut with special merchandise releases:
- WWE is planning to celebrate 30 years of The Rock this month, @WrestleVotes Radio on @FightfulSelect has learned.
- Plans include a commemorative championship belt, special merchandise releases, and social media campaigns honoring the anniversary of his 1996 Survivor Series debut.
- After announcing Zilla Fatu for the John Cena Classic, John Cena gave another nod to the late Umaga by posting an Umaga photo on his Instagram stories today.
- Thea Hail made a TikTok video giving an update on her alopecia and showing the further hair loss that it has caused.
- CM Punk wished Roxanne Perez a happy 25th birthday with a post on his Instagram stories: “Happy birthday to my shortest daughter may all the snacks be on lower reachable shelving.”
- WWE Vault uploaded a full June 7, 1987 house show from Houston that included Ted DiBiase’s WWE debut:
- WWE takes over the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston for a night of hard-hitting action. See Ted DiBiase before he became ‘The Million Dollar Man,’ as he makes his WWE in-ring debut against The One Man Gang. Plus, action featuring Junkyard Dog, Tito Santana, George ‘The Animal’ Steele and more.
- WCW’s YouTube channel put together an hour-long video of unforgettable Nitro episode endings:
- Relive the most unforgettable endings in the history of WCW Monday Nitro, including Goldberg capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Title from Hollywood Hogan, Sting’s rebellion against The nWo, the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom and much more!
- Z100 in New York interviewed The Miz.
Other Wrestling
- A new match has been announced for NJPW’s Bound for Unbound at Korakuen Hall on November 20, with Shingo Takagi teaming with his wife Natsupoi against Jeff Cobb & Chihiro Hashimoto. The theme of the show is that it’s being produced by NJPW’s Unbound Company faction. There are no broadcast plans listed:
- Shingo Takagi & Natsupoi vs. Jeff Cobb & Chihiro Hashimoto
- Drilla Moloney vs. Daiki Nagai
- Kyle Fletcher joined Tony Schiavone & Conrad Thompson on this week’s episode of What Happened When.
- Chris Jericho spoke with Live Zone Primetime on Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
- Titan vs. Ultimo Guerrero vs. Templario is set to take place at MLW’s Saturday Night SuperFight PPV this Saturday.
- Judas Icarus announced that he’s sidelined with a fractured radial bone:
- bad news for all my little ickers (my fans)
- I have fractured my radial bone! first time w/ a serious bad one in wrestling.
- Unfortunately that’s a wrap on my 2026 my friends. What a beautiful and eventful year, please support my good friend & heterosexual life partner Travis
- Beyond Wrestling promoter Drew Cordeiro wrote a column for Undisputed on the economics of running an independent wrestling show right now.