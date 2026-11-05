Why can’t NXT be this good every week? | Big Vinny V

By WWE

You may think I love to hate NXT, but it’s quite the opposite—I hate how much I hate NXT. Believe me, if I must watch this show every seven days, I’d prefer to enjoy it. And I did enjoy it on Wednesday night, when they put on one of their best episodes in years. At the same time, it left me frustrated, because clearly they are capable of putting on good television. So why don’t they do it more often?

Let’s start with the most obvious issue at hand: Going head-to-head with Dynamite, the WWE brass decided to load the show with main roster talent. Dragon Lee, Chad Gable, and Rey Fenix in trios action! Paige being the surprise mystery opponent for NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan! Cody Rhodes on hand to present the Dusty Cup to the tournament winners! John Cena announcing the latest participant in the John Cena Classic! CM Punk challenging for the NXT title in the main event! Plus surprise appearances by the 946 and Kevin Owens!

Obviously, with all that talent available, the matches were much better than usual for NXT. And it’s just as obvious that they can’t bring in that much talent every week. Still, there were a lot of other things on Wednesday night’s episode that made for a much better show, and they are things that the NXT crew can do whenever they want.

First of all, while few NXT wrestlers are allowed to just win matches on their own, almost every match on this show had a clean finish. In the opener, Dragon Lee pinned Brad Baylor with Operation Dragon while his partners locked submissions on the other members of the Vanity Project. Jordan retained her title by kicking out of Paige’s first attempt at a Rampage, then countering a second attempt into a small package. Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno won the Dusty Cup by pinning Tank Ledger with a modified Total Elimination. And while there was plenty of interference in the unsanctioned match between Cruz Montana and Dion Lennox, it turned into a one-on-one battle at the end, and Montana powerbombed Lennox through a table and hit Spin the Block for the win.

Only the main event had a screwy finish, and even then it was done well and with a purpose. Punk was about to hit the Go to Sleep on Grayson Waller when Kevin Owens ran out to distract him. Waller immediately pinned an unfocused Punk with a schoolboy, then ran for his life. Compare that to what happened at Halloween Havoc, when Zaria was distracted by a variety of photographs and strange figures in the crowd, and she responded by hitting Izzi Dame with a spear for a nearfall. Further, Owens’ interference wasn’t a random event: it served to promote his match against Punk on SmackDown this Friday night.

We also saw an episode of NXT that wasn’t obsessed with generating heat; feel-good moments were allowed to just make fans feel good. Cena was there to invite Zilla Fatu to the John Cena Classic. In the process, he talked about how much he loved Fatu’s family, in particular his late father Umaga. Fatu allowed himself to be touched by the moment, then put Cena over and accepted his invitation. Nobody interrupted to assault or insult anyone else. They didn’t even rush to a goofy backstage segment. The happiness was allowed to last.

It was a similar story after the Dusty Cup finals. Rhodes presented the cup to Dar and Moreno, congratulated them on their victory, and announced they would challenge the Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Championships next week. And that was that.

Speaking of Rhodes, he joined the announce desk to call the Dusty Cup Finals, and he was a huge improvement over the insufferable pairing of Vic Joseph and Booker T. He was reacting to what he saw and calling the action in the moment, unlike Joseph, who just reads pre-written questions and catchphrases. He was also speaking in complete sentences, unlike Booker T, who doesn’t. Cody Rhodes cannot come to Orlando every Tuesday to call the action, but there must be someone, anyone, in this multimillion-dollar corporation that knows what to do with a microphone.

There were other improvements in this show that can carry over to next week. A minimum of badly-acted backstage skits. The use of short promos to advance storylines and get characters over rather than five-minute mechanical monologues. Logical booking where the winners of the match are immediately rewarded for their victory, and fans are given a reason to watch next week.

NXT showed on Wednesday night that they can put on one great show. Now we’ll see if they’re capable of doing two in a row.