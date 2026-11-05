Report: WWE considered later date for Royal Rumble 2027

By WWE

Royal Rumble 2027 is now official for Saturday, February 6, but a later date was considered during the scheduling process.

WrestleVotes reports that there were discussions regarding the Royal Rumble being held on February 20, which is the weekend after Super Bowl LXI. The football game is airing on ABC & ESPN, and this later date would have allowed ESPN to promote the Royal Rumble during the Super Bowl and all of its Super Bowl-related programing that week. Ultimately, WrestleVotes says WWE went with February 6 because the later date would have required too many changes to the company’s calendar structure. There also would have been a conflict with NBA All-Star Weekend happening in Phoenix, Arizona during that February 20-21 weekend.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is hosting the Royal Rumble. On the night before the PLE, there will be a combined SmackDown/Lucha Libre AAA event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

The Rumble is being held in partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, which has reached a deal with TKO for seven events in total from WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and Professional Bull Riders.

November 18 is the general public on-sale date for Royal Rumble tickets.

At the PLE, there will be a men’s Royal Rumble match and women’s Royal Rumble match to decide World title challengers for WrestleMania 43. The official dates for WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia should be announced soon, with April 10-11 expected to be where the show lands.

Busy pro wrestling weekend on February 6-7 —

WWE and AEW both now have pay-per-views locked in for the weekend of February 6-7, though they will not be going against each other. AEW will present Dynasty 2027 from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Sunday, February 7.