GCW promoter reveals plans for scrapped Chad Gable Bloodsport match

By WWE

WWE star Chad Gable nearly made his Game Changer Wrestling debut in 2024.

On social media today, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale revealed that there were plans for Gable to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X during the week of WrestleMania 40 in 2024. The Bloodsport match would have pitted Gable against Jonathan Gresham. A graphic advertising Gable for the show was produced and GCW was ready to post it, but plans changed in the hours before the announcement was going to be made.

Lauderdale, who was understanding of the situation, noted that Gable wanted to fully focus on WrestleMania.

“It was supposed to be Chad Gable vs Jonathan Gresham and it would have been one of the greatest matches of all time lol,” Lauderdale tweeted. “But alas wwe changed course at the last minute because chad wanted to focus on wrestlemania (which i understand). It ended up being a landmark event regardless.”

WrestleMania was held in Philadelphia that year, and Gable was involved in the storyline where Sami Zayn dethroned Gunther for the Intercontinental title.

The GCW Bloodsport cards featured pro wrestling done in an MMA-inspired style. With Barnett and GCW having a good relationship with WWE, there were some WWE/NXT talent featured on the lineups. Barnett decided to end the Bloodsport concept earlier this year.

Chad Gable loses WWE Intercontinental title —

Gable was involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture back in 2024 but did not capture the belt for the first time until SummerSlam 2026. He had a three-month reign as champion before losing to Ethan Page on Raw this week.