WWE reportedly offering hazard pay to crew members for Crown Jewel 2026

By WWE

Crew members working WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia this weekend will reportedly receive some extra pay.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE is offering crew members hazard pay for making the trip to Riyadh for the November 7 event. This would apply to those doing crew responsibilities (rather than wrestlers and other personnel). According to two people WrestleVotes spoke with, the extra money being offered was $3,000, with some on the crew still opting not to work the event.

“Traditionally, that type of incentive has not been offered for standard crew responsibilities,” WrestleVotes wrote about the hazard pay offer. “We’re told that several crew members have opted out of making the trip, regardless of the additional compensation. WrestleVotes spoke to two people at WWE who work for the company, and it was relayed that the pay offer was $3,000.”

Hazard pay is extra money (on top of regular pay) that is offered when there are additional risks associated with a job.

In the weeks leading into Crown Jewel, Saudi Arabia has experienced violence and turmoil with the country being targeted by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The main airport in Riyadh was struck numerous times in October when the violence was at its peak.

TKO executive Mark Shapiro, in an employee town hall near the end of last month, said that, while canceling the show would hurt TKO/WWE’s business results for 2026, they wouldn’t hesitate to do so if things escalated and they were not able to stage the event safely.

Crown Jewel is part of the Riyadh season festival, where a Canelo Alvarez boxing match has also been part of the festivities. That boxing match was still held as scheduled, though a tennis tournament that was originally set for October was postponed to December.

The venue for Crown Jewel was changed from an outdoor stadium to an indoor arena, with that believed to be a security benefit. Airing live on the ESPN Unlimited app in the United States and Netflix elsewhere, the PLE has a start time of noon Eastern this Saturday.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 (Saturday, November 7) —