Austin Creed says The New Level have lost respect for Bandido in new AEW promo

By AEW

AEW has posted a backstage promo from Austin Creed following Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

Creed’s New Level teammate Kofi was attacked by Bandido backstage during Wednesday’s show. Strickland had attacked and unmasked Bandido on the October 28 edition of Dynamite.

In a backstage promo released following the show, Creed said The New Level has lost respect for Bandido.

Creed said:

“Look, ever since we came to AEW, it’s been nothing but respect from our end, bell to bell in the ring to find out who is the best. And now Bandido, who obviously has a problem with Swerve, instead of addressing Swerve first and only, he felt the need to leave the ring, to come in the back and put his hands on Kofi, to put his hands on my brother.

“So Bandido, now you and I have a very serious problem. This is no more fun and games. This is no more respect. Next week, it’s Brodido against The New Level. And you are going to realize that our kindness is so much further from weakness than you could ever imagine.”

The segment ended with Strickland handing Creed a chain.

Creed, Kofi, and Strickland will challenge Bandido, Brody King, and Hangman Page for the AEW World Trios titles in a Texas Death Match at Full Gear on Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Brodido and Page defeated The New Level and Strickland for the titles in a best two-out-of-three falls match at AEW WrestleDream on October 17.

Creed’s promo and Strickland’s reactions are below.