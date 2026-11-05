Former WWE NXT wrestler voted off ‘Survivor 51’

By JJ Williams

Pro wrestler Brady Booker, whose time on the show included him cutting off a piece of his thumb, is no longer in contention for the “Survivor 51” grand prize.

Booker was voted off “Survivor” this week, leaving at the midway point during the merge episode where the game becomes less tribe-focused and more about individual strategy. Booker was blindsided in a 9-4 vote and now becomes the first member of the jury that will choose the winner.

Since the show is filmed well in advance, Booker has already returned to his pro wrestling career, where he’s been a champion for QT Marshall’s One Fall Wrestling promotion. Booker also regularly competes in dark matches at ROH tapings alongside Drago & Billy Gunn.

Booker worked for WWE earlier in his career, where he was part of the NXT roster as a member of Chase U. He used the name “Bodhi Hayward” while with NXT.

‘Survivor’ host praises Brady Booker —

Despite not making it to the endgame, Booker, with his “bro” persona, had a memorable run on “Survivor” — especially because of the moment where he accidentally cut off a quarter of his thumb with a machete. Jeff Probst, the host and showrunner of “Survivor,” praised Booker for how he handled that situation with courage and humor.

Probst wrote in his field notes for the November 4 episode:

Another brutal blindside. Being voted out always feels personal, even when it’s not. Not a single word from Brady as he grabbed his torch. Brady made history not only for chopping off his thumb, but for the way in which he handled it –humorously and courageously.

Probst also said Booker made a strong first impression on him just from his casting tape alone, standing out because his personality was so big.