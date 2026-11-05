Marina Shafir calls Mercedes Moné a ‘spoiled little sh*t’ in AEW backstage promo

By AEW

Marina Shafir called Mercedes Moné a “spoiled little sh*t” in a backstage promo AEW posted on Thursday following Blood and Guts.

Shafir is scheduled to challenge Moné for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear on November 14 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The two had a promo segment on Wednesday’s Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite that saw Moné refer to Shafir as “Moxley’s little b*tch.” Moné later struck Shafir with her title belt, sent her into the cage and steps, and applied the Statement Maker until referees pulled the two apart.

AEW posted Shafir’s backstage comments following Dynamite to social media on Thursday.

In the video, Shafir says:

“Mercedes, Miss CEO, you spoiled little sh*t. Yeah, I don’t have the lights. I don’t have the money. I don’t have the production of an entire company telling the world how special I am. No, no, no. Because if I had any of that, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am today.

“But what do I know? I’m just Mox’s little b*tch, you know? How about you ask Mox if I’m a little b*tch? How about you ask Claudio? How about you ask Yuta, Daniel, Gabe? What do you think they’re gonna tell you? What they’re gonna tell you is I was the instigator. I was the motivator that helped a group change professional wrestling forever.

“But Mercedes, you’re no one’s little b*tch, right? At Full Gear, I’m gonna make you cry like one.”

Moné has successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship twice since defeating Willow Nightingale for it at All In London on August 30. She retained in a match against Queen Aminata at Grand Slam France in Paris on October 6 and against Thekla at WrestleDream in Orlando on October 17.