Conor McGregor teases move from UFC to different combat sport

By UFC on YouTube

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor has teased moving from the UFC and MMA to an entirely different combat sport, namely, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Speaking withSpitfire Gym Berlin, McGregor said that he is considering fighting bare knuckle when his UFC contract is up.

“Bare knuckle; I really enjoy bare knuckle fighting. I don’t think there’s any chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle. Now, I am a mixed martial artist, maybe I’m just saying this because I had a bad time out the last time? Good MMA, really good MMA is hard to beat” McGregor began.

Conor McGregor on BKFC

“But bare knuckle is very exciting, very dangerous, and it takes more courage for me, I think, to get in. So, I’m looking forward to a bare knuckle fight, myself” he added. “Big chance! Big chance! I’m gonna lay off my gloves in that octagon for my final UFC contract, but not to retire; to announce bare knuckle!” McGregor would add.

There’s currently no indication on where and when McGregor’s final fight in the UFC is going to take place, but as a part-owner of the BKFC promotion himself, it isn’t surprising that he is considering a move into the sport. If McGregor does decide to ply his trade in the bare knuckle promotion then it will be huge for the sport, and likely will make McGregor and BKFC a huge amount of money.

Credit to MMAFighting for the transcription