DragonKing Dark: Carrie (2026) TV series review

By Amazon Prime Video

From the pages of Stephen King’s classic book Carrie, Amazon Prime has released a new eight-episode mini-series that retells the supernatural story of Carrie White in a modern style with tie-ins to other Stephen King series including the recent Welcome to Derry, The Shining, and more.

This modern remake gives an even more supernatural spin to the Carrie White story with an ending that differs from the original movie. Join Karl and Tonya from When It Was Cool with a review of this great new Amazon Prime mini-series.



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