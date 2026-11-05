Brawling Birds indie match postponed following AEW Blood & Guts

By AEW

The Brawling Birds won’t be competing in their scheduled match for Pro Wrestling Eve in the United Kingdom this weekend.

In Wolverhampton on Sunday (November 8), Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter were set to face off against the team of Hyperactive (Safire Reed & Anita Vaughan). However, Eve promoter Dann Read told Fightful’s In the Weeds this morning that the match is being rescheduled. Read said the postponement isn’t anything that’s being forced on the promotion, it’s just a prudent move that’s being made given that Windsor & Hayter just participated in Blood & Guts and have an AEW Women’s Tag Team title defense coming up at Full Gear on November 14.

Read said he’ll rebook the Brawling Birds vs. Hyperactive match as soon as possible. As for Sunday, he’s still working on new opponents for Hyperactive since he just found out about this card change.

“Those matches do have a massive effect on you,” Read said about Blood & Guts. “So we’ve spoken to the talent this morning and basically the decision’s been made, considering Blood & Guts was last night, and they’ve got a big Tag Title defense at Full Gear, a week from this Saturday — the decision was to play safe and to reschedule the Hyperactive vs. Brawling Birds match for as soon as we can do it in the future, basically.

“It’s not a thing that’s being forced on us or anything along those lines. It’s literally just a case of talking with the talent, what they’re comfortable with, after what has happened, and what they’ve got coming up.”

Eve also has a show this Friday (November 6), where Hyperactive will challenge French Art (Cory Zero & JGU) for the EVE Tag Team titles.

Sunday’s Eve show, which will be available as a pay-per-view on MyAEW, includes Kris Statlander vs. Kay Lee Ray for the Eve Championship, Miyu Yamashita vs. Marina Shafir for the Eve International Championship, and Lucy Deathmatch vs. Skye Blue for the Spirit of Eve Championship.

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay helps book Pro Wrestling Eve, which is an all-women’s promotion in the ring.

Brawling Birds at AEW Full Gear —

Postponing this Eve match gives Windsor & Hayter some extra days of rest with Full Gear 2026 now just over a week away. The PPV is being held in Phoenix, Arizona and will see Windsor & Hayter put their belts on the line against Statlander & Harley Cameron.

Our Bryan Alvarez reported that, despite the two violent Blood & Guts matches, it appears that everyone who competed on Dynamite last night is okay.