Dana White talks return plan for former UFC Champion

UFC President Dana White recently discussed the ‘return plan’ for Ilia Topuria following his loss at UFC Freedom 250 against Justin Gaethje.

Speaking on The Jim Rome show, White explained that Topuria should be making a return to the octagon in early 2027: “In 2027. He’ll come back in early 2027. We’re working on that, too. That entire lightweight division, you’ve got Gaethje, Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira, Paddy Pimblett, Holloway. The whole top 10 is straight killers and the most bad*ss division we have right now.”

Dana White on Ilia Topuria UFC return

It is not currently confirmed who Topuria will facing for his return, but a fight against the likes of Paddy Pimblett could certainly set up the next #1 contender to the 155lb title. That, or a straight-off rematch against Gaethje could be the plan.

We’ll hopefully have more news on Topuria and the plans for him in the coming weeks, but with White claiming he will be back in “early 2027,” you have to assume that it will be in Q1 (January to March etc).

Credit to MMAJunkie for the transcription