WWE Main Event on Rumble this week sitting at around 250k viewers

By WWE

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event on Rumble is currently sitting at around 250k viewers, some way down from last week’s episode on the platform at 586k. This week’s show featured the following: “The agile Guilia squares off with the imposing Nia Jax, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix takes to the sky against Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa, Candice LaRae and Paige go head-to-head, and Bakusai’s Kyoki takes on the MFT’s imposing Talla Tonga!”

The episode streamed on Rumble on Nov 4 at 10:00 pm EST and has reportedly gained around 250k views since then. For reference, there are only 18 comments on the video (although you do need to be logged in to comment), 326 thumbs up and 12 thumbs down on the video (again correct as of writing).

WWE Main Event on Rumble

First reported by Variety, WWE and Rumble reached a deal for Main Event to move to the streaming platform starting back on October 14. New episodes will (usually) air at 8 p.m. Eastern time every Wednesday, which puts the show against AEW Dynamite (on TBS and HBO Max) and WWE’s own Evolve series (Tubi).

YouTube is where Main Event had been airing in 2026 previously. The show has taken on a couple of different forms throughout its existence and currently airs matches taped before Raw or SmackDown featuring wrestlers who usually do not have matches on television that night.