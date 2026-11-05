WWE announces 11 new event dates for early 2027

By WWE

WWE has announced 11 new live events for January and February 2027.

On Wednesday, WWE announced the new dates, which include six episodes of Raw, three episodes of SmackDown, and two non-televised house shows.

Included in the newly announced dates is a house show in St. Paul, Minnesota, on New Year’s Day, an episode of Raw in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, January 4, and one Canadian date in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, January 30.

Tickets for all 11 shows will go on sale Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale beginning November 10.

Newly announced WWE events