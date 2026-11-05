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WWE
WWE announces 11 new event dates for early 2027
By Ian Carey,4 days ago
WWE has announced 11 new live events for January and February 2027.
On Wednesday, WWE announced the new dates, which include six episodes of Raw, three episodes of SmackDown, and two non-televised house shows.
Included in the newly announced dates is a house show in St. Paul, Minnesota, on New Year’s Day, an episode of Raw in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, January 4, and one Canadian date in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, January 30.
Tickets for all 11 shows will go on sale Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale beginning November 10.
Newly announced WWE events
- Friday, January 1: WWE Holiday Tour at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota
- Monday, January 4: Raw at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Friday, January 8: SmackDown at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Monday, January 11: Raw at United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Friday, January 29: SmackDown at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Saturday, January 30: Road to Royal Rumble at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Monday, February 1: Raw at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Monday, February 8: Raw at Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Friday, February 12: SmackDown at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Monday, February 15: Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Monday, February 22: Raw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana