CMLL Jueves Arena Coliseo Card (11-05-2026)

By CMLL

The next CMLL card takes place on Thursday, November 5 from the Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. The full card for the show has been confirmed, including a main event featuring Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team match in the main event featuring Dragon Rojo Jr., Esfinge & Xelhua vs. Barbaro Cavernario, El Elemental & Stuka Jr.

Also confirmed are Inquisidor vs. Karma I, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Johnnie Robbie & Tabata vs. Candela & Sanely, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Hombre Bala Jr. & Pantera Jr. vs. Robin & Shoma Kato and Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Las Fieras del Ring (Black Tiger & Rugido) vs. Los Amos del Aire (Magia Blanca & Rey Pegasus).

CMLL Jueves Arena Coliseo