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CMLL Jueves Arena Coliseo Card (11-05-2026)

By Jake Jeremy,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhJy7_1GnKRvQX00
By CMLL

The next CMLL card takes place on Thursday, November 5 from the Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. The full card for the show has been confirmed, including a main event featuring Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team match in the main event featuring Dragon Rojo Jr., Esfinge & Xelhua vs. Barbaro Cavernario, El Elemental & Stuka Jr.

Also confirmed are Inquisidor vs. Karma I, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Johnnie Robbie & Tabata vs. Candela & Sanely, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Hombre Bala Jr. & Pantera Jr. vs. Robin & Shoma Kato and Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Las Fieras del Ring (Black Tiger & Rugido) vs. Los Amos del Aire (Magia Blanca & Rey Pegasus).

CMLL Jueves Arena Coliseo

  • Inquisidor vs. Karma I
  • Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Johnnie Robbie & Tabata vs. Candela & Sanely
  • Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Hombre Bala Jr. & Pantera Jr. vs. Robin & Shoma Kato
  • Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Las Fieras del Ring (Black Tiger & Rugido) vs. Los Amos del Aire (Magia Blanca & Rey Pegasus)
  • Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Dragon Rojo Jr., Esfinge & Xelhua vs. Barbaro Cavernario, El Elemental & Stuka Jr.
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