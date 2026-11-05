Post-WWE Crown Jewel episode of WWE RAW ticket sales update (11-05-2026)

By WWE

WWE RAW will be taking place next week from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. According to the latest update from WrestleTix, there have been around 5,408 tickets distributed for the event thus far, which is up +571 since the last update (from 5 days ago).

For reference, the last time the company ran the building was for the 11/7/2025 episode of Smackdown, which saw 6,386 tickets distributed overall. As of writing, there are around 182 tickets on the resale market, and the Cheapest Ticket available (for Standard Admission) is $43.95.

WWE RAW after Crown Jewel

Monday’s show will be the fallout from the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 PLE this weekend from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The show will likely start to move towards the Survivor Series event, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 28.

Here is the current card for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 as it stands (on Thursday, November 5 2026), there may be more matches added on this week’s episode of SmackDown ahead of the PLE: