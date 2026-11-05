WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Match Card

By WWE

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, November 7 from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the card for the show has (mostly) been confirmed.

The main event sees World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns take on Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, plus Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will compete for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Also confirmed for the card are Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, as well as The Vision defending their World Tag Team Championship against the team of Penta and Je’Von Evans.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Card

Here is the current card for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 as it stands (on Thursday, November 5 2026), there may be more matches added on this week’s episode of SmackDown ahead of the PLE: