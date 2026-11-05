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Title Changes On This Day in Wrestling (November 5th)

By Jake Jeremy,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDIZs_1GnFtvUs00
By WWF/WWE

November 5 is another slightly slower day for pro wrestling title changes. According to wrestlingdata.com, there have been around 280 major/notable title changes on this date historically.

Some of the bigger title changes include The Rock winning the WCW World Heavyweight Title in 2001, KUSHIDA winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title in 2016 and Gail Kim winning the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout’s Title in 2017.

Pro Wrestling Title changes on November 5th

YearChampionshipNew champion(s)
1966NWA International Tag Team TitlesGiant Baba & Michiaki Yoshimura
1966All Asia Tag Team TitlesVacant
1991IWGP Junior Heavyweight TitleNorio Honaga
1991IWGP Tag Team TitlesHiroshi Hase & Keiji Muto
1991NWA/WCW United States Tag Team TitlesSteve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers
1993AAA/IWC World Tag Team TitlesEl Hijo del Santo & Octagón
1994ECW Tag Team TitlesJohnny Grunge & Rocco Rock
1997J-CROWN Octuple Unified TitleVacant
1997NWA World Welterweight TitleVacant
1997J-CROWN Octuple Unified TitleDefunct
1997WWF World Light Heavyweight TitleVacant
2000ECW World Heavyweight TitleSteve Corino
2000Mexican National Minis TitleRocky Marvin
2001WWF Intercontinental TitleTest
2001WCW World Heavyweight TitleThe Rock
2002WWE Tag Team TitlesEdge & Rey Mysterio
2005GHC Heavyweight TitleAkira Taue
2006WWE World Tag Team TitlesRic Flair & Roddy Piper
2006WWE Women’s TitleLita
2015WWE World Heavyweight TitleVacant
2016IWGP Junior Heavyweight TitleKUSHIDA
2016NEVER Openweight TitleEVIL
2017IWGP Junior Heavyweight TitleMarty Scurll
2017IW Knockouts TitleGail Kim
2018WWE RAW Tag Team TitlesAkam & Rezar
2022WWE Women’s Tag Team TitlesDakota Kai & IYO SKY
2023AJPW Unified Triple Crown Heavyweight TitleKatsuhiko Nakajima

1966-1994

The earliest November 5th entries are from 1966, when Giant Baba and Michiaki Yoshimura won the NWA International Tag Team Titles and the All Asia Tag Team Titles were vacated. Three titles changed hands in 1991: Norio Honaga won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title, Hiroshi Hase and Keiji Muto won the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and Steve Armstrong and Tracy Smothers won the NWA/WCW United States Tag Team Titles. El Hijo del Santo and Octagón won the AAA/IWC World Tag Team Titles in 1993. Johnny Grunge and Rocco Rock won the ECW Tag Team Titles in 1994.

1997

Four title changes were recorded on November 5th, 1997. The J-CROWN Octuple Unified Title was vacated and then listed as defunct. The NWA World Welterweight Title and the WWF World Light Heavyweight Title were both vacated.

2000-2002

In 2000, Steve Corino won the ECW World Heavyweight Title and Rocky Marvin won the Mexican National Minis Title. In 2001, Test won the WWF Intercontinental Title and The Rock won the WCW World Heavyweight Title. Edge and Rey Mysterio won the WWE Tag Team Titles in 2002.

2005-2006

Akira Taue won the GHC Heavyweight Title in 2005. In 2006, Ric Flair and Roddy Piper won the WWE World Tag Team Titles and Lita won the WWE Women’s Title.

2015–2017

The WWE World Heavyweight Title was vacated in 2015. In 2016, KUSHIDA won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title and EVIL won the NEVER Openweight Title. In 2017, Marty Scurll won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title and Gail Kim won the IW Knockouts Title.

2018-2023

Akam and Rezar won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles in 2018. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in 2022. The most recent entry is from 2023, when Katsuhiko Nakajima won the AJPW Unified Triple Crown Heavyweight Title.

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