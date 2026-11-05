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Title Changes On This Day in Wrestling (November 5th)
By Jake Jeremy,3 days ago
November 5 is another slightly slower day for pro wrestling title changes. According to wrestlingdata.com, there have been around 280 major/notable title changes on this date historically.
Some of the bigger title changes include The Rock winning the WCW World Heavyweight Title in 2001, KUSHIDA winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title in 2016 and Gail Kim winning the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout’s Title in 2017.
Pro Wrestling Title changes on November 5th
|Year
|Championship
|New champion(s)
|1966
|NWA International Tag Team Titles
|Giant Baba & Michiaki Yoshimura
|1966
|All Asia Tag Team Titles
|Vacant
|1991
|IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title
|Norio Honaga
|1991
|IWGP Tag Team Titles
|Hiroshi Hase & Keiji Muto
|1991
|NWA/WCW United States Tag Team Titles
|Steve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers
|1993
|AAA/IWC World Tag Team Titles
|El Hijo del Santo & Octagón
|1994
|ECW Tag Team Titles
|Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock
|1997
|J-CROWN Octuple Unified Title
|Vacant
|1997
|NWA World Welterweight Title
|Vacant
|1997
|J-CROWN Octuple Unified Title
|Defunct
|1997
|WWF World Light Heavyweight Title
|Vacant
|2000
|ECW World Heavyweight Title
|Steve Corino
|2000
|Mexican National Minis Title
|Rocky Marvin
|2001
|WWF Intercontinental Title
|Test
|2001
|WCW World Heavyweight Title
|The Rock
|2002
|WWE Tag Team Titles
|Edge & Rey Mysterio
|2005
|GHC Heavyweight Title
|Akira Taue
|2006
|WWE World Tag Team Titles
|Ric Flair & Roddy Piper
|2006
|WWE Women’s Title
|Lita
|2015
|WWE World Heavyweight Title
|Vacant
|2016
|IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title
|KUSHIDA
|2016
|NEVER Openweight Title
|EVIL
|2017
|IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title
|Marty Scurll
|2017
|IW Knockouts Title
|Gail Kim
|2018
|WWE RAW Tag Team Titles
|Akam & Rezar
|2022
|WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
|Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
|2023
|AJPW Unified Triple Crown Heavyweight Title
|Katsuhiko Nakajima
1966-1994
The earliest November 5th entries are from 1966, when Giant Baba and Michiaki Yoshimura won the NWA International Tag Team Titles and the All Asia Tag Team Titles were vacated. Three titles changed hands in 1991: Norio Honaga won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title, Hiroshi Hase and Keiji Muto won the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and Steve Armstrong and Tracy Smothers won the NWA/WCW United States Tag Team Titles. El Hijo del Santo and Octagón won the AAA/IWC World Tag Team Titles in 1993. Johnny Grunge and Rocco Rock won the ECW Tag Team Titles in 1994.
1997
Four title changes were recorded on November 5th, 1997. The J-CROWN Octuple Unified Title was vacated and then listed as defunct. The NWA World Welterweight Title and the WWF World Light Heavyweight Title were both vacated.
2000-2002
In 2000, Steve Corino won the ECW World Heavyweight Title and Rocky Marvin won the Mexican National Minis Title. In 2001, Test won the WWF Intercontinental Title and The Rock won the WCW World Heavyweight Title. Edge and Rey Mysterio won the WWE Tag Team Titles in 2002.
2005-2006
Akira Taue won the GHC Heavyweight Title in 2005. In 2006, Ric Flair and Roddy Piper won the WWE World Tag Team Titles and Lita won the WWE Women’s Title.
2015–2017
The WWE World Heavyweight Title was vacated in 2015. In 2016, KUSHIDA won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title and EVIL won the NEVER Openweight Title. In 2017, Marty Scurll won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title and Gail Kim won the IW Knockouts Title.
2018-2023
Akam and Rezar won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles in 2018. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in 2022. The most recent entry is from 2023, when Katsuhiko Nakajima won the AJPW Unified Triple Crown Heavyweight Title.