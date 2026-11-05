Triple H approached Paige at the last minute to replace original challenger for NXT Women’s Championship

Paige returned to WWE NXT nearly 12 years after her last match on the brand. She faced Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s Championship. However, the WWE star disclosed that she was not the first choice as challenger.

OnBusted Open Radio, Paige revealed that Triple H requested her to make an NXT appearance during SmackDown’s taping following Raw. She noted not being the initially scheduled contender but did not state who was originally planned for the title match.

“I got called last minute. It wasn’t actually supposed to be me. Triple H pulled me aside in Brooklyn at the double taping and said, ‘Do you mind going down to NXT?’ I was like, ‘Oh sh*t. Yeah, definitely.’ It didn’t give me much time to prepare. Maybe if I prepared a little bit more, I would’ve won. It is what it is. I know what to do next time if I get a little bit of time.”

Paige was the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion in 2013 but was forced to relinquish it after she transitioned to the WWE main roster and won the Divas Championship a year later.

The November 4 edition of NXT also featured special appearances by Cody Rhodes and John Cena, who announced Zilla Fatu’s addition to the John Cena Classic. CM Punk challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship in the main event. Kevin Owens’ interference led to the champion retaining the title.