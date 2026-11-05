TNA IMPACT Preview: Confirmed matches and segments (11-05-2026)

By TNA

TNA IMPACT takes place tonight from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama, and several matches and segments have been confirmed for this taped show.

Harley Hudson’s will be initiated into The Righteous, Eddie Edwards vs. Bear Bronson will take place, and if Edwards wins, Bronson must fall in line within The System. But, if Bronson wins, he gets to ‘call the shots’ in the group.Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) will take on Shotzi Blackheart & Allie, Frankie Kazarian and Avery Makes make their tag team debut on the show and the main event sees the Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Leon Slater & Amazing Red.

TNA IMPACT Tonight

Here are all of the segments and matches confirmed for tonight’s episode of TNA IMPACT on AMC: