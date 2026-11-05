WWE files to trademark another new wrestler name

By WWE

After already filing to trademark two new wrestler names this week, WWE has submitted another application.

WWE applied to trademark the name “Marquis Journey” on November 4, listing that the trademark will be used for performances by a professional wrestler. The identity of the person who will be using this name is not known yet, but it will presumably be for a new WWE ID program signee or Performance Center recruit.

Here is the standard language listed in the goods and services section of the application:

IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

WWE trademarks ‘Kato Sykes’ and ‘Serena Thorn’ —

This comes after WWE filed trademarks for the names “Kato Sykes” and “Serena Thorn” on November 3. Like the Marquis Journey filing, we don’t know who is going to use Serena Thorn as their in-ring name. The Kato Sykes trademark is for new WWE ID prospect Conan Lycan, who attended a WWE tryout this summer after being scouted by AJ Styles on the indies. Lycan trained at Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black and Brave wrestling school.

Lycan has appeared on the Amazon Prime reality show “Beast Games” and is a former football player.