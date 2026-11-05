NJPW reveals full list of teams for World Tag League 2026

By NJPW

As we head into Wrestle Kingdom season, NJPW still has one big tour remaining for 2026.

World Tag League 2026 kicks off on November 23 and runs through December 13, taking us right up to Road to Tokyo Dome. All 16 teams for the heavyweight tag team tournament have now been revealed. It will likely decide the next challengers for the IWGP Tag Team titles, assuming that current champions The Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ice & OSKAR) don’t win the tournament themselves.

Here is the full list of teams:

NJPW World Tag League 2026 —

A Block:

Yuto-Ice & OSKAR

Lance Archer & Alex Zayne

Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata

Aaron Wolf & Oleg Boltin

Yota Tsuji & Jeff Cobb

Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson

Callum Newman & Jake Lee

SANADA & Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

HENARE & Great-O-Khan

Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Shota Umino & Satoshi Kojima

Toru Yano & Togi Makabe

Taichi and a mystery partner

Ren Narita & Shun Skywalker

2025’s World Tag League winners were Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr., who got their title shot at New Year Dash rather than Wrestle Kingdom itself. Oiwa — who also NJPW’s 2026 G1 Climax — is looking for more tournament success here with Jackson at his partner.

There is speculation that Sabre could be Taichi’s mystery partner, given that they reunited their Dangerous Tekkers team last month for a show that was held at Taichi’s former junior high school.

World Tag League is a round-robin tournament, leading up to the top two teams in each block facing off against each other on December 11 to determine who advances to the December 13 finals.

All of the World Tag League shows will air live on NJPW World with English commentary available.