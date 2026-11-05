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NJPW reveals full list of teams for World Tag League 2026
By Joseph Currier,2 days ago
As we head into Wrestle Kingdom season, NJPW still has one big tour remaining for 2026.
World Tag League 2026 kicks off on November 23 and runs through December 13, taking us right up to Road to Tokyo Dome. All 16 teams for the heavyweight tag team tournament have now been revealed. It will likely decide the next challengers for the IWGP Tag Team titles, assuming that current champions The Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ice & OSKAR) don’t win the tournament themselves.
Here is the full list of teams:
NJPW World Tag League 2026 —
A Block:
- Yuto-Ice & OSKAR
- Lance Archer & Alex Zayne
- Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata
- Aaron Wolf & Oleg Boltin
- Yota Tsuji & Jeff Cobb
- Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson
- Callum Newman & Jake Lee
- SANADA & Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
- Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
- HENARE & Great-O-Khan
- Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney
- Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Shota Umino & Satoshi Kojima
- Toru Yano & Togi Makabe
- Taichi and a mystery partner
- Ren Narita & Shun Skywalker
2025’s World Tag League winners were Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr., who got their title shot at New Year Dash rather than Wrestle Kingdom itself. Oiwa — who also NJPW’s 2026 G1 Climax — is looking for more tournament success here with Jackson at his partner.
There is speculation that Sabre could be Taichi’s mystery partner, given that they reunited their Dangerous Tekkers team last month for a show that was held at Taichi’s former junior high school.
World Tag League is a round-robin tournament, leading up to the top two teams in each block facing off against each other on December 11 to determine who advances to the December 13 finals.
All of the World Tag League shows will air live on NJPW World with English commentary available.