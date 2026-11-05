Sami Zayn addresses critics ahead of Roman Reigns match at WWE Crown Jewel: ‘I’m operating at a higher level now than I ever have been’

Sami Zayn discussed his mindset heading into WWE Crown Jewel, asserting that he is operating at the highest level of his career, enough to defeat Roman Reigns and silence the critics.

Zayn addressed the burden of the self-doubt he is carrying into Crown Jewel on November 7, while contrasting his approach to the PLE with that of Reigns. In an exclusive WWE interview with Cathy Kelley, the Undisputed WWE Champion assessed Reigns, remarking he is certain even he has doubts walking into Crown Jewel, irrespective of his positioning as Tribal Chief.

“I know there’s that self-doubt because he’s human. He’s human. I don’t care if you’re the Tribal Chief. I don’t care how much success you’ve had. You’re still a human being. You cannot tell me that you’re going into the ring with a WWE Champion and there’s zero self-doubt. I know there’s self-doubt there,” said Zayn. “He can play it however he wants. I don’t care. I know there’s self-doubt. I am telling you there’s self-doubt, but there’s also a crazy amount of confidence. And I’m operating at a higher level now than I ever have been. So yes, absolutely, I think I can beat him.”

Zayn reveled in his rise to prominence despite the haters, and feeling more confident than ever in his abilities to come out on top against Reigns.

“I think he (Roman Reigns) tries to carry himself a certain way. I think he tries to project a certain dominance, which has worked very well for himself,” said Zayn.

“I’m in the same position and I have that confidence. I have a crazy amount of self-confidence and all these people trying to step up to me. I tell them right in their face, all these people that have come and talked this big game about how I might not even make it to Crown Jewel. Who’s standing here right now going into Crown Jewel? I will chew these people up. I will spit them out because that’s what I’ve done for 20 years. All the haters, all the doubt, everything that’s been thrown my way, I’ve overcome it all. I’ve chewed it up and spit it out time and time again.”

“The darkness that I have faced, any other man would’ve succumbed to it. Part of the reason why I am one of one is because anyone else would’ve succumbed to it. I chewed it up, spit it out, and I walked out with this on the other side. No one, no one in the history of this business has done more with less than I have. No one. And it’s not even close, okay? It’s not even close. So there’s no lack of self-doubt, but I am just honest. There’s no lack of self-confidence, but I’m saying I’m honest in my self-doubt and I always have been. I’m a heart on my sleeve kind of guy. And Roman’s just not like that. We’re opposite. He carries his cards closer to the vest and he projects a certain dominance. And do you need it? Maybe, because I have it. I have the same thing he has. I’m just not so brazen about it, but maybe I should be. And maybe I should be.”

“Maybe that’s what people respond to because the way some of these fans have turned their backs on me over the years, because I thought they would get it, but they don’t. They need to be spoonfed and told, ‘I’m the greatest.’ And then they go, ‘Oh yeah, I guess he’s the greatest.’ I don’t do that. It’s just not in my nature. I’m heart on my sleeve, but at the end of the day, I know how good I am. So yeah, I’m carrying myself with a different level of confidence now. Roman can say he’s 100% sure.”