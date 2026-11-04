WWE star’s return reportedly taking shape for Survivor Series: WarGames

By WWE

Jacob Fatu’s WWE return is reportedly imminent.

According to PWInsider, Fatu is filming WWE content related to Survivor Series:WarGames. He is expected to join Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the 5-on-5 WarGames match against 946.

Fatu last appeared on WWE programming during the September 28 episode of Raw, when Jaida Parker ran him over with her car backstage, signalling her alliance with Royce Keys and group. Since then, tension between The Bloodline and 946 was magnified with the latter expanding their group with Carmelo Hayes and most recently Cruz Montana’s addition.

There was no confirmation on whether Fatu sustained a real-life injury in the hit-and-run on Raw despite being taken away in an ambulance. Meanwhile, Fatu has been involved in WWE’s collaboration with ReelShort for Agent of Shadows which released on October 23.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place in Daikin Park, Houston, Texas on November 28. Currently, WWE is gearing up for Crown Jewel on November 7 with Reigns facing Sami Zayn in a Champion vs. Champion bout.