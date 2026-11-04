Former SmackDown star sensed second WWE release was imminent, comments on family member’s involvement

Tonga Loa addressed his WWE release and how he feels about Haku managing his brothers on SmackDown.

Loa said he enjoyed both of his WWE runs, including his five-year stint that concluded in 2014, during a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest. Loa further commented he sensed his WWE release was imminent based on the talent cuts. He also recalled how the circumstances surrounding his initial release differed from those of his latest departure.

“I had a feeling because I was released the week after the big release of 20-plus talent, and I just felt like it was just gonna happen the following week. Jeff (Cobb) and I got released the following week, and that week, just filming and stuff, I could just feel it… I’ve been released by the company before… My first time getting released was a shock to me. But I was young then and probably drank too much too but, I was real clear-headed and I could feel it and I just had a better understanding of just the business”

He reflected on his WWE exit this year, he said he did not believe it was a personal move and admitted feeling slightly envious that his brothers, Tama and Talla Tonga, get to work alongside their father, Haku, on-screen.

“How I conducted myself up there, I feel like it wasn’t personal.”

“I enjoyed ‘em both. This time, I enjoyed it more because I was sober… What was even better was I was there with Tama (Tonga) and Talla (Tonga). Even though we got to wrestle in Japan a little bit, we didn’t get to wrestle with Talla that much. But then, when we were all over with WWE and Talla was finally on the main roster, it was fun. It was just nice to work with them and get to travel”

“I’m just really happy that our dad is up there now. Not gonna lie, I’m a little envious that my brothers get to work with my dad on the road, but, I’m happy that he’s back.”

In 2024, Loa returned to WWE after nearly a decade and joined Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. During this time, he captured the WWE Tag Team Titles with Tama Tonga. However, Loa’s latest WWE run came to an end in May this year, when he and Jeff Cobb were released by the company.