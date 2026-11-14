Kimi Antonelli Ups the Ante by Inviting Jannik Sinner for a GT3 Day Out Instead of Go-Kart

Newly crowned F1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has invited tennis star Jannik Sinner to go racing with him in a GT3 car. The pair of Italian athletes, who are also friends, have previously discussed going karting together, but Antonelli seems to have something more exciting in mind.

“We still have that karting day to organize together, but if he wants to change things up and spend a day driving a GT3 car, I’d be more than happy to do that. We can do it together,” Antonelli said in a press conference on Thursday when asked about Sinner.

Kimi Antonelli and Jannik Sinner both hail from Northern Italy. (Source: MEGA)

Antonelli and Sinner are two of Italy’s foremost athletes currently. While the former has just become the youngest-ever F1 world champion, the latter has won 30 career titles in his tennis career, including five Grand Slams.

Sinner’s most recent major victory came at the 2026 Wimbledon in July as the 25-year-old beat Alexander Zverev in four sets to claim his second title at the historic venue.

Sinner has made no secret of the fact that he is a fan of Antonelli and F1 in general, most recently attending the Italian GP in September to support his fellow countryman. Antonelli won that race in Monza to mark his first-ever home race victory.

Kimi Antonelli Reveals Nature of Jannik Sinner Friendship: ‘Always Been Very Kind to Me’

Kimi Antonelli and Jannik Sinner are good friends. (Source: MEGA)

In the aforementioned press conference, Antonelli also shared that he and Sinner are good friends. He revealed that the tennis superstar has been a big source of support for him ever since he joined the F1 grid in 2025.

“I have to say that Jannik has always been very, very kind to me. We always keep in touch because we’re friends after all, so it’s lovely to receive so much support and respect from someone like him.

“I’m hoping that towards the end of the season, when things have calmed down a bit, we’ll manage to spend a day together, maybe in a car or in a kart. But yeah, I hope to see him again soon because he’s a great friend,” said Antonelli.

Antonelli also attended the 2026 Wimbledon Championship in July to support Sinner during the competition.

Jannik Sinner Shared Heartfelt Message After Kimi Antonelli Became World Champion in Mexico

Sinner shared a special video message for Antonelli following the Mexican GP as the 20-year-old became world champion, congratulating the Mercedes driver. He also expressed that Antonelli has made the whole of Italy happy with his achievement.

“Kimi, you are the new world champion, and it sounds amazing. Congrats on this to your family and, of course, to your whole team.

You have made the whole country very, very happy and enjoy this beautiful moment. Ciao and see you very soon,” Sinner said.

Kimi Antonelli and Jannik Sinner at the Italian GP. (Source: MEGA)

After winning the Indian Wells title in March, Sinner took time out of his trophy acceptance speech to congratulate Antonelli as well, who had won his maiden F1 race in China on that same day, highlighting the close bond between the two athletes.