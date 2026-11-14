Why F1 Drivers Have a Love-Hate Relationship With Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas GP is one of the most unusual events on the Formula 1 calendar. Racing through the famous Strip under bright lights offers drivers a different experience, but the weekend also brings several challenges.

While some enjoy the circuit’s layout and entertainment, others dislike the late-night schedule, cold conditions and attention given to activities outside racing. This creates a mixed experience for the drivers.

Let’s take a closer look at this love-hate relationship with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Las Vegas GP brings Formula 1 racing to the famous Strip at night (Source: MEGA)

The Late-Night Race Schedule

One of the biggest complaints about the Las Vegas Grand Prix is its unusual schedule. Unlike most Formula 1 races, the event takes place late at night, with the Grand Prix starting at 11:00 PM EST.

This timing helps international television audiences, particularly those watching from Europe, but creates difficulties for drivers and team members.

The schedule disrupts their normal sleep patterns because practice, qualifying, and the race take place during hours when they would normally be resting.

Lewis Hamiltonexplained how the late-night schedule at the 2024 Las Vegas GP affected his routine. Hamilton also highlighted how the unusual timing and lack of daylight disrupted his natural circadian rhythm.

He said, “You’re going to bed at 5 or 6 a.m., waking up and starting your day much later, which is quite difficult. So you don’t get a lot of sun during the day, so that really messes with your rhythm.”

Lewis Hamilton criticized the late night timing of the Las Vegas GP. (Source: MEGA)

Spectators also have to deal with the unusual timing. Fans attending the event must remain at the circuit until late at night, which can be tiring, particularly for those following all three days of track action.

The timing may suit the television audience, but it does not offer the same level of convenience for everyone at the venue.

Cold Weather Creates Tire Management Issues

The November timing also brings another challenge: low temperatures. Las Vegas can get particularly cold at night, which affects how Formula 1 cars perform on the circuit.

Tires need to reach a specific temperature range to provide the grip drivers need. However, the long straights at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit make it difficult to maintain that temperature. The tires can lose heat before drivers reach the next braking zone, making the cars less predictable when they turn into corners.

The problem became clear during the inaugural 2023 event. Fernando Alonsoraised concerns about the circuit’s limited grip, while George Russellhighlighted the danger of running with cold tires behind the Safety Car.

Fernando Alonso was critical of the low tire grip at the Las Vegas GP circuit. (Source: MEGA)

These conditions make it harder for drivers to find confidence, particularly when they need to brake heavily or defend their positions.

The combination of cold track temperatures and limited grip can also affect tire preparation during qualifying. Drivers must manage their warm-up laps carefully because even a small difference in tire temperature can influence their performance.

A Unique Circuit With Overtaking Opportunities

Despite the challenges, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit offers several features that drivers appreciate. The 3.85-mile layout has 17 corners and combines long straights with slow-speed turns. It also passes famous locations such as Caesars Palace, the Bellagio and the Venetian.

The long straight along Las Vegas Boulevard is one of the circuit’s main attractions. Drivers can build up high speeds before braking heavily for the following corner.

This used to create opportunities to use DRS and attempt overtakes, something that can be difficult at several other street circuits.

The slower corners also help drivers follow the car ahead more closely in certain sections. The slipstream effect along the straights gives them another opportunity to attack, which can produce wheel-to-wheel battles.

Max Verstappen criticises the Las Vegas GP for its off-track non-racing activities. (Source: MEGA)

Max Verstappen, despite his initial criticism of the circuit, acknowledged that the layout could produce good racing because of its long straights, slipstreaming and slow corners. Charles Leclerc was also pleasantly surprised by the racing opportunities during the inaugural event.

Leclerc went further, praising the racing at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and admitting he enjoyed it more than expected.

He said, “I loved the racing. I did not expect to have that much fun in the race.”

He also highlighted the improved overtaking opportunities, which added sporting value to the event beyond its entertainment appeal.

A Different Challenge for Drivers

The circuit also tests how teams prepare their cars. They must find a balance between straight-line speed and enough downforce to handle the slower corners. Too much drag can cost valuable time on the straights, while insufficient grip can make the technical sections difficult.

Drivers also need to manage their braking points carefully. The combination of high-speed sections and sharp turns requires accurate braking and good traction when accelerating out of corners.

This gives the circuit a different character from traditional street tracks, where narrow layouts often limit overtaking opportunities.

Celebrities, Concerts and Opening Ceremonies

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is also a major entertainment event, attracting celebrities from music, film and sports. During the 2025 race weekend, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Cynthia Erivo, Travis Scott, Ben Affleck and others were among the famous faces spotted around the event.

The entertainment lineup is equally impressive. In 2025, fans enjoyed performances from Louis Tomlinson, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Machine Gun Kelly and others.

The opening ceremony for the inaugural 2023 race also featured Kylie Minogue, John Legend, Keith Urban and more, alongside a drone display, lasers and fireworks.

However, this level of entertainment does not appeal to every driver. Max Verstappen was particularly critical of the opening ceremony in 2023. He described the event as “99% show and 1% sporting event” and said he felt like a clown when he was introduced on stage.

His comments reflected his preference for focusing on the competition rather than taking part in promotional activities. Other drivers have been more accepting of the entertainment side, recognizing that it helps Formula 1 attract new audiences and gives fans more reasons to attend.

This difference in opinion explains why Las Vegas remains a divisive event among drivers. Some appreciate the wider experience, while others would rather spend their time preparing for the race.

So be ready for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 PM EST. Drivers will be aiming to make the most of the circuit’s unique challenges and deliver another exciting race.