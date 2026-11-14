Mercedes Is Champion, but No Longer Untouchable: Which of Its Rivals Poses the Biggest 2027 Threat?

When the 2026 season began, Ferrari was undeniably the quickest car off the line, but in terms of race pace, there was no catching the Mercedes challenger. With the first year of the regulation change, the Silver Arrows returned to dominance at the top of F1. The Brackley-based team clearly asserted its intention to take the double championship.

As the 2026 season went on, the Toto Wolff-led team won one race after another, leaving the others behind in a pile of dust. George Russell looked in complete control of the title fight early on, but reliability issues cost the British driver big time in his hope to become the 2026 world champion.

Enter Kimi Antonelli, who was arguably one of the most consistent drivers at the front of the field, taking nine wins and 16 podiums for himself until the Sao Paulo race on his way to becoming the youngest-ever champion in F1 history.

While the team was also able to secure the constructors’ championship in Brazil this season, the celebration came at the one race where they failed to make the podium in all of 2026. And perhaps that is the warning sign Mercedes needs to take seriously, particularly with Red Bull and McLaren on the charge.

McLaren Is Coming for Mercedes’ Crown

With Lando Norris winning his third race of the 2026 season on the back of an upgrade package for Interlagos, it is clear that the Woking-based team has their car in a window that can compete for wins.

With the underlying aerodynamic flaws halting the team’s progress early on, McLaren have found a way to deal with them to an extent where they can not only deliver pole position-worthy laps in qualifying, but also maintain the race pace required to win.

Most notably, the race in Sao Paulo saw Norris lap as much as two seconds faster than Max Verstappen, and much faster when compared to Mercedes. The uptick in performance is a clear marker of the Papaya Orange team being on the right track with its development cycle, and the performance gap in Brazil might well be a serious sign of concern for Mercedes, considering the papaya team uses the exact same Mercedes engine.

A redesigned front wing in Sao Paulo, preceded by front-wing, rear-wing, and diffuser assembly optimizations, has brought McLaren to the forefront of the constructors’ battle, with the team still having three more race weekends to work out more of its flaws ahead of the 2027 season.

Red Bull Won’t Let Mercedes Run Away That Easily

Red Bull’s power unit (PU) for the 2026 season has arguably been the biggest surprise package of the new regulations. Developed in partnership with Ford, its first in-house PU has already been recognized by the FIA as having the strongest internal combustion engine in the field.

But the team’s problems lie with their chassis. While Mercedes already has an advantage in the electrical energy deployment, an unpredictable chassis of the Red Bull car made the German automaker’s work easier. But even that has quickly become a thing of the past, with the Austrian outfit meticulously working out its flaws.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have improved considerably in 2026. (Source: MEGA)

Given the massive asset that is Verstappen at their disposal, Red Bull has already taken 15 podiums this season, including three wins by the Dutchman. Brazil was once again the exposing factor for Mercedes, with Red Bull’s improved aerodynamic train (introduced in Azerbaijan) showing just how good their PU can be, despite terrible balance and handling.

Then Comes the Ferrari Threat for Mercedes

Now, Ferrari might not be having a great end to the 2026 campaign, particularly given how things went in Brazil, but it is no surprise that of all the challengers Mercedes faces, the Scuderia has the best base to build on in 2027.

The SF-26 has demonstrated impressive chassis performance, particularly through corners and traction-heavy sections. However, a persistent straight-line speed deficit to Mercedes has prevented Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton from consistently converting competitive race pace into victories.

Ferrari could challenge Mercedes in 2027 with a better power unit. (Source: MEGA)

The most significant development is the planned 2027 power unit. Team Principal Fred Vasseur has acknowledged that Ferrari cannot eliminate its engine deficit through the limited 2026 ADUO upgrades. The team has therefore been working towards a new engine specification for next season.

A revised turbocharger, introduced in Italy, will also undergo further development in 2027, giving the Maranello-based team a strong chance at finally returning to the top of the F1 standings.