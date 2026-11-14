One More Championship and Toto Wolff Will Stand Alone Above Ron Dennis

Toto Wolff is on the verge of creating F1 history after Mercedes officially secured the 2026 Constructors’ Championship at Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. Wolff has now matched motorsport legend Ron Dennis’ long-standing record for the most combined drivers’ and constructors’ titles won by a team principal.

Wolff sealed his ninth constructors’ championship with Mercedes, a team which he joined in 2013. He achieved the feat after George Russell and newly crowned F1 world champion Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mercedes completed a remarkable championship double in Brazil, just a week after Antonelli clinched his maiden title in Mexico. The recent constructors’ title win takes Wolff’s combined tally to 17 during his tenure as Mercedes team principal, including nine constructors’ and eight drivers’ titles.

That puts him on equal footing with former McLaren boss Dennis, who also accumulated 17 combined championships during his time leading the team. He transformed McLaren into a dominant powerhouse during his tenure, winning seven Constructors’ titles and 10 drivers’ titles across 29 seasons from 1981 to 2017.

However, one more championship would see Wolff move clear of Dennis and become the winningest boss in F1 history in terms of total number of championships won.

Toto Wolff Also Equals One More F1 Record

The 2026 Constructors’ Championship Marks Toto Wolff’s Ninth Crown in F1. (Source: MEGA)

Mercedes’ latest triumph also saw Wolff equal another historic F1 record. His ninth constructors’ championship as team principal puts him level with Sir Frank Williams for the most constructors’ titles won by an individual team principal.

Reacting to the achievement after the Brazil race, Wolff expressed his pride in Silver Arrows’ remarkable return to the top of the sport after struggling in the last four seasons and equaling Sir Williams’ record.

“It is amazing; it was a very strong beginning of the season, and that got us across the line… Overall, I’m so proud of the organization; we have taken a few years to get back to the top spot. Not many teams can come back,” Wolff said.

“Frank is such an unbelievable icon of the sport. To be tied on constructors’ championships, I never thought it would be possible. It is amazing; I cannot believe it.”

Mercedes’ Championship Sweep Completes Toto Wolff’s Remarkable Comeback

Toto Wolff turned the clock back in 2026. (Source: MEGA)

The 2026 F1 season marks another significant achievement for Wolff and Mercedes, who have returned to championship-winning form after four challenging seasons.

The team endured a difficult period following its dominant run from 2014 to 2021. However, the team rebuilt its competitiveness and emerged as a championship contender again this season, with its two drivers combining for 12 Grand Prix victories and four Sprint wins in the season so far.

Antonelli’s record-breaking maiden title in Mexico and now Mercedes’ constructors’ triumph in Brazil have completed a memorable double comeback for the Brackley-based outfit. With three rounds left in 2026, the team will look to end their campaign on a winning note, just like they started with a win in Australia.