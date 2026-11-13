Max Verstappen Flaunts $328,000 Ultra-Rare ABT-Modified Audi During F1 Break Before Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen has been spotted with another impressive performance car during his time away from Formula 1. The four-time world champion was seen driving the rare Audi RS Q8 ABT Legacy Edition, a heavily modified luxury SUV with an asking price of approximately $328,333.

Limited to just 125 units worldwide, the vehicle combines an aggressive exterior with major engine upgrades. Its appearance also offers a glimpse into the Dutchman’s interest in high-performance road cars.

Max Verstappen’s Interest in High-Performance Cars

Verstappen has never hidden his interest in powerful road cars. He does not consider himself a traditional car collector and prefers to choose vehicles that appeal to him rather than follow a particular collecting strategy.

Max Verstappen balances his Formula 1 career with his passion for luxury cars (Source: MEGA)

From German performance cars to exclusive British sports cars, his garage reportedly includes several models with strong motorsport connections.

The Audi RS Q8 ABT Legacy Edition fits that preference, offering substantial power alongside the comfort of a luxury SUV.

Audi RS Q8 ABT Legacy Edition Details

Max Verstappen’s passion for high-performance cars extends beyond Formula 1 racing (Source: MEGA)

The Audi RS Q8 ABT Legacy Edition is an exclusive version of the standard RS Q8, developed by German tuning company ABT Sportsline. The model is limited to 125 units worldwide, making it considerably rarer than the regular production SUV.

The advertised top speed is approximately 190 mph. ABT’s official specifications list an output of 760 horsepower and 980 Nm of torque.

Max Verstappen was spotted with the exclusive Audi RS Q8 ABT Legacy Edition (Source: MEGA)

Verstappen’s RS Q8 features a gray paint finish with matte carbon-fiber bodywork. The registration plate reads ‘033V,’ a reference to his racing number 33 and last name.

The interior features extensive use of Alcantara, matching matte carbon accents, and high-end Nappa leather seats.

A Look at Max Verstappen’s Car Collection

The Audi is not the first exclusive vehicle associated with Verstappen. His reported collection includes several high-performance models, with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS among his notable purchases.

He bought the Porsche after securing his maiden Formula 1 victory at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix with Red Bull Racing. The Dutchman also owns a Renault R.S.01, a track-focused sports car powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

His garage also includes several Aston Martin models, including the DB11, Vantage and DBS Superleggera. Another major highlight is the Aston Martin Valkyrie, developed in collaboration with Red Bull.

Max Verstappen Prepares for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

After finishing second at the São Paulo Grand Prix on November 8, Verstappen will turn his attention to the next round in Las Vegas.

Max Verstappen prepares for another challenge at the Las Vegas Grand Prix (Source: MEGA)

The Las Vegas GP is scheduled for the November 19-21 race weekend. The race will cover 50 laps of the 3.85-mile circuit, with its long straights and 17 corners presenting a physically gruelling challenge for the drivers.

Verstappen has won the event twice, including the 2025 edition. He will aim to add another strong result to his record at the street circuit when the action begins on Thursday.