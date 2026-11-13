Owner of a $3 Million Ferrari, Carlos Sainz Spotted Driving a $14,000 Fiat on the Streets of Monaco

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz was spotted driving a Fiat Topolino worth just over $14,000 around the streets of Monaco on Friday. The Spaniard chose his all-electric Fiat for the tight roads of the Principality over his $3 million Ferrari Daytona SP3.

Amid a week’s break in the 2026 F1 calendar between the Brazilian and Las Vegas Grands Prix, Sainz has traveled back to Monaco, where he has permanently resided since 2024. On Friday, he was spotted driving a rather unconventional vehicle for an F1 superstar like himself, a Fiat Topolino Dolce Vita in the Corallo Orange color. Sainz was spotted in this car for the first time in mid-2026.

The 32-year-old has often used this electric car to get around Monaco, choosing it over his extensive car collection, which features a one-of-599 Ferrari Daytona SP3. This car was gifted to Sainz by Ferrari when he left the F1 team at the end of 2024.

The matte gray supercar features red pinstriping, as well as Sainz’s race number, 55, on the livery. Both engine intakes as well as the center console in the interior also sport a hand-painted ‘Smooth Operator’ design, making the car exclusively Sainz’s.

Carlos Sainz Has a Bespoke Car Collection Featuring Ferrari and McLaren

Carlos Sainz’s publicly known car collection features 10 vehicles. (Source: MEGA)

Apart from the Fiat Topolino and the Ferrari Daytona, Sainz also has other vehicles in his collection. This includes one of just 999 units of Ferrari 812 Competiziones in a gray livery with a yellow strip in the middle. The car, which houses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, has a base MSRP of roughly $600,000.

He also owns a limited-edition Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, also with a matte gray livery. This car is also one of just 599 in the world and houses a twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid power unit. The car’s original base price is over $900,000.

Sainz also owns a $250,000 Ferrari Roma coupe, and to end his Ferrari collection, he also owns a Ferrari Purosangue. He has also been spotted in the $400,000 SUV around Monaco when not driving his Fiat.

Carlos Sainz drove for Ferrari F1 from 2021 to 2024. (Source: MEGA)

Before driving for Ferrari, Sainz also drove for McLaren in F1, and the British automaker is also represented in his garage. The Spaniard owns a McLaren 600LT Spider, which, when it was still in production, retailed for over $250,000. He also previously had a McLaren 720S, which he sold recently.

A former Renault F1 driver as well, Sainz also owns a Renault Megane RS Mk3, which retailed for around $45,000 in 2018.

But the most prized possession in the four-time race winner’s garage is still the first road car he ever drove, a Volkswagen Polo.

Carlos Sainz Still Drives His Humble Volkswagen Polo GTI

Carlos Sainz still owns his 14-year-old Carlos Sainz Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Source: MEGA)

Sainz’s car collection is complete with a Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk6, which was his first-ever road car. The gray hatchback was gifted to the Spanish driver by his parents when he turned 18. The driver has never sold it and never will, as he says it holds a special place in his heart.

Sainz has also revealed that he still drives this car when he is in his hometown, Madrid, Spain.

“I still have it, it remains my car when I’m in Madrid. It’s one of the best cars I’ve ever driven, because the quality of the engineering is really high. It’s got a massive boot but fits in small parking spaces, and it’s more than fast enough,” Sainz toldAdam Hay-Nicholls in 2025.

“The more I drive it, the more I love it, and I’ll never sell it. Mine’s dark gray with dark red seats, which I felt gave it a bit of an edge when I was 18,” he added.

To add a nice shine to his car collection, Sainz also owns his own 2022 Ferrari F1-75, the car in which he took his maiden F1 victory at the 2022 British GP. This was gifted to him by Ferrari when he left the team in 2024.