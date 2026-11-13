Kim Kardashian’s Israel Ties Draw Lewis Hamilton’s ‘Free Palestine’ Sincerity Under Scrutiny

Lewis Hamilton‘s recent support of Palestine has come under scrutiny as many fans online have questioned the sincerity behind the F1 driver’s stance, given his girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s business ties with Israel. Kardashian has come under fire after her clothing brand SKIMS partnered with an Israeli conglomerate to open stores in the country in 2025.

Hamilton’s recent visit to the Rafah border, as well as the ‘Free Palestine’ comment, have hence come under scrutiny.

“Lewis Hamilton has always been extremely performative in everything he does,” wrote one fan on X.

“They are rich they don’t give a f***,” claimed another user.

“And.. if I said he has great PR team…,” wrote another fan.

Hamilton arrived in Egypt on Tuesday, going straight to the Rafah border crossing. There, the seven-time F1 world champion visited Egyptian Red Crescent logistics centers and warehouses and met with the aid workers who deliver aid to Gaza. Hamilton also released a statement criticizing Israel for limiting aid from going into Palestine from the border.

After this, Hamilton visited an educational center in Cairo to meet the displaced Palestinian children currently living in Egypt. The 41-year-old also met with a Palestinian family, among whom was a fan of his, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for the driver.

Lewis Hamilton Shares Glimpses From Meeting With Palestinian Children in Egypt

On Thursday, Hamilton also shared numerous images from his visit to the INARA educational center in Cairo via Instagram. The Briton wrote that meeting these kids and seeing the trauma they have had to endure ‘broke his heart’.

“Meeting some of the Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza and supported by INARA in Egypt broke my heart. Beautiful, bright children who have faced trauma, grief and horrendous injuries, things no child should ever have to endure.

“Some have been shot or badly burned in attacks and are still facing a complicated road towards recovery. But what really struck me was how resilient they were and how much joy they seem to find in each other,” Hamilton wrote.

Hamilton also revealed that he visited children recovering after being displaced from Palestine in schools, hospitals and mental health clinics. He also shared that he met with families as he listened to their stories of separation from their family members.

Lewis Hamilton Cites Death Toll in Gaza As He Appeals to Fans To Raise Their Voices

‘The past three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza is appalling,’ Lewis Hamilton stated via Instagram on Wednesday. (Source: MEGA)

Hamilton also cited reports of the number of children who have either died or have been injured in Palestine since October 2023. He added that one simply cannot forget these kids, as he urged his fans to raise their voices about this cause.

“According to reports, more than 21,500 children have been killed and 45,000 injured since October 2023. Every one of them had a home and a future. We can’t forget them.

“These children are no different from yours. Their lives are just as precious. They should be able to feel safe in a classroom with friends, be with their families and imagine a future.

“Let’s do what we can to help, support organizations like INARA, use our voices and let them know we care,” wrote Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton visited Palestinian families in Egypt on Wednesday. (Source: MEGA)

Hamilton insisted that Palestinian children ‘deserve more than survival’, as they should be able to grow up with freedoms and the ability to ‘simply be children’.