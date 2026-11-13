Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy’s $787M F1 Link Could Mark Christian Horner’s Comeback

Christian Horner could have a route back into Formula 1 as a major investment opportunity develops around Alpine. Otro Capital is exploring the sale of its 24% stake in the Enstone-based team, reportedly worth around $787 million.

The development could bring a new ownership group into the sport, with the former Red Bull boss among those linked to a potential deal.

Christian Horner could combine an Alpine ownership stake with a senior leadership role (Source: MEGA)

How Otro Capital Entered Formula 1

Otro Capital entered Formula 1 in June 2023 through an investment agreement with Renault Group. The American investment firm joined RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments in a consortium that invested $218 million in Alpine Racing Ltd.

The transaction valued the racing operation at approximately $900 million. It also brought Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, onto the company’s board. The agreement officially closed in December 2023.

Otro Capital considers a $787 million exit from its Alpine investment (Source: MEGA)

According to Renault Group, the investment aimed to strengthen Alpine’s commercial position through sponsorships, media, licensing, merchandising and hospitality opportunities.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Rory McIlroy Joined

The investment group expanded its sporting connections in October 2023 by welcoming several well-known athletes. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs joined alongside six-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy.

The group also included boxer Anthony Joshua, footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold and actor Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were also connected through Maximum Effort Investments.

These personalities brought experience and commercial connections from different industries. Their involvement also helped Alpine reach audiences beyond traditional motorsport fans.

Otro Capital Explores Alpine Stake Sale

On November 11, 2026, reports claimed that Otro Capital had appointed BDT & MSD Partners to explore a potential sale of its Alpine investment. According to GPFans, the investment firm is considering offers from interested buyers.

Alpine could welcome a new investor as its ownership structure faces change (Source: MEGA)

The reported $787 million valuation is based on an estimated $3.28 billion value for the entire team. However, the potential asking price has also been reported at approximately $750 million. Neither figure represents a confirmed transaction price.

The potential sale could allow Otro Capital to secure a substantial return on its original investment while opening the door for a new group of investors.

Christian Horner Emerges as Potential Buyer

Horner’s interest in Alpine became public in January 2026. On January 23, executive advisor Flavio Briatore confirmed that the former Red Bull team principal was among those exploring an investment opportunity.

Alpine addressed the speculation two days later, confirming that an interested investor group included Horner. According to BBC, the discussions involved a possible acquisition of the existing investment rather than a direct appointment within the team.

A possible Alpine investment could shape Christian Horner’s F1 future (Source: MEGA)

Briatore explained the conditions for a potential transaction: “First, you need to buy Otro (shareholding), and after, Renault needs to accept the buyer.”

This means the interested group must first reach an agreement with Otro Capital before obtaining approval from Renault Group. Horner could potentially combine an ownership position with a senior management role, although neither arrangement has been confirmed.

What Happens Next?

The potential acquisition could offer Horner a different route back into Formula 1 after his departure from Red Bull in July 2025. His experience as a team principal could make him an important figure in Alpine’s future leadership.

However, negotiations and approval remain essential. Until a buyer is confirmed and Renault Group accepts the arrangement, Horner’s return remains a possibility rather than a completed deal.