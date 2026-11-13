Old Rival Gives Mantra on How to Beat Lewis Hamilton to F1 Title: ‘It Will Unsettle Him’

Nico Rosberg has revealed the tactic he used to beat Lewis Hamilton during their time as teammates at Mercedes. The 2016 world champion believed that breaking Hamilton’s momentum was essential to getting the better of him.

Former F1 champion explained: “Lewis is a momentum guy. You need to cut his momentum. That’s super important, as soon as possible, because if he gets going with his momentum, he’s like unstoppable for a while.”

41-year-old believed that rivals must challenge him as early as possible rather than allow him to build confidence throughout a race weekend.

The German’s approach was to prevent Hamilton from enjoying a comfortable run of results. He wanted to apply pressure before his rival could establish a rhythm; an early advantage could make a difference, forcing Hamilton to respond rather than control the weekend.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton engaged in fierce battles during their Mercedes year (Source: MEGA)

Why Nico Rosberg Considered Every Practice Session Important

Rosberg also explained why he paid close attention to Friday practice sessions. He did not see them only as opportunities to prepare the car for qualifying. He wanted to use those sessions to demonstrate his pace and put pressure on his teammate.

He said, “Even if you dominate him in a free practice, it will get to him, and it will slightly unsettle him.” Rosberg believed that a strong performance could affect a competitor’s confidence, even when no championship points were at stake.

His strategy was to make every session count and avoid giving Hamilton an opportunity to build momentum.

Lewis Hamilton brings his experience and championship ambition to Ferrari (Source: MEGA)

How Nico Rosberg Finally Beat Lewis Hamilton in 2016

Rosberg and Hamilton competed alongside each other at Mercedes from 2013 to 2016. Their relationship became increasingly competitive as the team established itself as Formula 1’s dominant force.

Hamilton won the drivers’ championships in 2014 and 2015, finishing ahead of Rosberg in both seasons. However, the German finally secured the title in 2016 after collecting 385 points, five more than Hamilton’s 380.

Lewis Hamilton looks to overcome Ferrari’s challenges and return to winning ways (Source: MEGA)

Their championship battle included several tense moments, including the infamous collision at the Spanish Grand Prix. Both drivers retired after making contact on the opening lap.

Rosberg eventually secured the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Just five days later, on December 2, 2016, he announced his retirement from Formula 1, ending his career immediately after achieving his biggest goal.

Lewis Hamilton Prepares for Las Vegas Challenge

Hamilton faces another important test at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 19 to 21. The race takes place on the 3.853-mile Las Vegas Strip Circuit and covers 50 laps.

Lewis Hamilton is currently locked in a battle for bragging rights with Charles Leclerc (Source: MEGA)

The seven-time F1 champion has highlighted the need for Ferrari to improve its power unit and overall performance. The team also needs to identify its weaknesses and develop a stronger package for the 2027 campaign. The bigger challenge would be his own teammate, Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari duo has been at loggerheads lately and, after losing both championships, are battling for bragging rights. Rosberg’s mantra could, after all, come in handy for the Monegasque.