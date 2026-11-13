Kimi Antonelli Names the Driver He Expects To Be Biggest Challenge in 2027 F1 Title Chase

The newly crowned Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonellihas identified Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as the driver he expects to pose the biggest threat in his 2027 title defense. The Italian has singled out the four-time world champion when asked to name his biggest potential rival during a press conference in San Marino.

“If I have to choose one driver, I’d say Max, the one who might cause the most problems,” Antonelli said.

The Mercedes driver secured the 2026 drivers’ championship at the Mexican Grand Prix with four races to go this year. At the age of 20, he became the youngest-ever world champion in F1 history, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s 16-year-old record.

Although Antonelli has dominated the current season, the gap to its closest rivals has narrowed as the season has progressed. Red Bull has bounced back stronger in the second half of the season, with Verstappen emerging as an increasingly competitive force.

The Dutchman has shown an impressive comeback during the second half of the season, producing three wins and five podiums in the last eight races. Last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix is a recent example of it. Verstappen showed remarkable recovery from 21st on the grid to second place at Interlagos.

Kimi Antonelli Expects Close Fight in 2027 Among Top Teams

Antonelli, who has already started his preparation for 2027, expects the competition to become even tighter next season, with all the leading teams potentially fighting for victories and the championship.

“I think next year will be a very close fight among all of us, among all the top teams, because we are already very close,” Antonelli said.

Kimi Antonelli named teams who could challenge Mercedes next season. (Source: MEGA)

“Looking at Red Bull too, with all the upgrades they have brought, they have kept improving. McLaren had a period when they made huge gains, then a spell when they perhaps struggled more, but now they have bounced back. Ferrari is always there.”

All the top teams like Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari showed competitive pace and won multiple races as the 2026 season has progressed.

Mercedes has returned to the top of the sport with a dominant performance this season, securing both drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Kimi Antonelli Also Expects a Fight From Drivers of Top Teams

Kimi Antonelli is also named as another driver who can be a threat for the 2027 F1 title in addition to Verstappen. (Source: MEGA)

While Verstappen is the driver Antonelli expects to be his biggest threat going into 2027, the Mercedes driver is not ruling out competition from the other leading names on the grid. He named seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, his teammate George Russell, and McLaren’s Lando Norris as 2027 title contenders.

“It would be amazing to have a fight among all of us from the top teams, including Lewis, Charles, my teammate, Max and Lando. I think it will be a very close fight,” Antonelli said.

With the top teams continuing to develop their respective packages, Kimi Antonelli could face a much tougher challenge in defending his championship next season.