What Does Mercedes Need To Do To Win the Constructors’ F1 Championship at Brazilian GP?

Mercedes heads to the Brazilian Grand Prix with a strong chance to secure the 2026 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship. The team has dominated several races under the new technical regulations, thanks to impressive performances from Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Ferrari remains its only mathematical challenger. With a 126-point advantage, Mercedes needs a little more work to confirm its return to the top. Now that Antonelli has secured his drivers’ title, the team will be eager to wrap up the constructors’ honor at the upcoming round at Interlagos.

Mercedes prepares for a crucial race against Ferrari at Interlagos in Brazil. (Source: MEGA)

How Has Mercedes Performed in the 2026 F1 Season?

Mercedes made an excellent start to the 2026 season with its new W17. Russell won the season-opener Australian Grand Prix, while Antonelli followed him across the line to complete a one-two finish. The team repeated that result in China, where Antonelli secured his maiden victory of the season.

The Italian then established himself as one of the strongest drivers on the grid. He collected nine Grand Prix victories, including wins in Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium. Meanwhile, Russell added two more victories in Austria and Azerbaijan.

As a result, Mercedes secured 12 wins from the first 19 races. Antonelli also clinched the Drivers’ Championship before the Brazilian round, which further highlighted the team’s strength under the new regulations.

However, the season has not gone entirely according to plan. Russell retired from the Canadian GP with a battery problem, while Antonelli lost a likely second-place finish in Barcelona after an electrical failure.

The reliability issues have cost Mercedes valuable points and allowed Ferrari to remain within reach during the season.

Kimi Antonelli aims to help Mercedes secure the 2026 constructors’ title in Brazil. (Source: MEGA)

What Changes Did Mercedes Make to Its 2026 Car?

The biggest change came with the introduction of the W17, which Mercedes designed to comply with Formula 1’s new technical regulations. The 2026 rules brought major changes to the chassis, aerodynamics, power units and fuel.

The new car has a shorter wheelbase, a narrower body and a lower minimum weight than its predecessor. It also features active aerodynamics, which allow the front and rear wings to move according to track conditions.

Mercedes introduced a new hybrid power unit with an almost equal split between electric and combustion power. The regulations also replaced DRS with Boost and Overtake modes, which give drivers different ways to manage and deploy electrical energy.

Although the team has had to manage reliability concerns throughout the campaign, its overall package has delivered strong results. Its focus now should remain on dependable power delivery, race strategy and consistent performances from both drivers.

George Russell targets another strong result at the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix. (Source: MEGA)

What Does Mercedes Need to Do to Win the Constructors’ Championship in Brazil?

Mercedes currently leads the Constructors’ Championship with 630 points, while Ferrari has 504. This leaves a 126-point difference between the two teams before the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Going by the championship calculations, Mercedes needs to outscore Ferrari by at least three points in Brazil to secure the title.

There are several possible outcomes that could help the team achieve this target:

A one-two finish would guarantee the championship.

A first and third-place finish would also be enough.

A first and fourth-place result would secure the title regardless of Ferrari’s finishing positions.

If Ferrari fails to score, either Mercedes driver needs to finish eighth or higher.

However, Ferrari could delay the celebrations with a one-two finish, provided Mercedes does not score enough points to maintain the required advantage.

If Mercedes achieves the three-point target, its lead will reach 129 points. With only 129 points available across the final three rounds, the team would secure the championship through its superior number of race victories if both teams finish level.

What Can We Expect From Mercedes at the Brazilian GP?

The 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, November 8, at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos. The race covers 71 laps of the 2.677-mile circuit, with a total distance of 190.067 miles.

Mercedes will need to focus on qualifying, tire management and race execution. Interlagos offers several overtaking opportunities, particularly through the opening of the Senna S and Turn 4.

However, its changing weather conditions can also create problems for teams that struggle with their tire choices and strategy.

F1 champion Kimi Antonelli looks to celebrate his title with another strong result. (Source: MEGA)

20-year-old Antonelli will arrive as the newly crowned Drivers’ Champion, while Russell will look to add another strong result to his season. Both drivers must avoid unnecessary risks and bring their cars home with valuable points.

Ferrari will also look to make the most of its final opportunity to challenge Mercedes before the remaining three rounds. Therefore, the Silver Arrows cannot afford to underestimate their rivals, particularly if changing conditions affect the race.

Conclusion

Interlagos could provide the perfect setting for Mercedes to finish its title campaign. However, unpredictable weather, tight corners and Ferrari’s challenge may complicate its plans. All eyes will be on Antonelli and Russell as they prepare for Sunday’s race.