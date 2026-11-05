What Is Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s Combined Net Worth? How Much Does F1’s Power Couple Earn?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have made their fortunes through Formula 1, fashion, entertainment and business. Their estimated combined net worth is approximately $2.48 billion, with Kardashian’s SKIMS stake accounting for a significant portion of her wealth.

Meanwhile, Hamilton earns millions from Ferrari and commercial partnerships. Here’s a closer look at their finances, businesses and relationship.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s relationship draws attention beyond F1. (Source: MEGA)

What Is Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s Combined Net Worth?

According to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List, Hamilton has an estimated net worth of $580 million. Meanwhile, Forbesvalued Kardashian’s fortune at $1.9 billion as of November 5, 2026.

These figures represent estimated wealth rather than annual income or cash holdings. While Kardashian built most of her fortune through multiple ownership stakes, Hamilton accumulated his wealth through two decades in Formula 1, endorsements and business investments.

How Much Does Lewis Hamilton Earn From Ferrari and Sponsorships?

Hamilton’s Ferrari contract remains a major source of his income. RacingNews365estimates his 2026 base salary at $60 million per season, excluding bonuses and personal sponsorship agreements.

His contract also includes performance-related payments, although Ferrari has not disclosed the complete financial terms.

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari career and business ventures build his personal fortune. (Source: MEGA)

Forbes estimates that Hamilton earned $100 million between May 2025 and May 2026. The breakdown includes:

Racing salary and bonuses: $70 million.

Off-track earnings: $30 million.

Total estimated earnings: $100 million.

His commercial partners include Dior, Electronic Arts, Fanatics, Lululemon, RIMOWA and Topps. However, the individual amounts he receives from these brands remain private. The $30 million estimate also covers other commercial income, not exclusively sponsorship payments.

Which Businesses and Brands Does Lewis Hamilton Own?

Apart from his racing career, the British driver Hamilton has established businesses across fashion, drinks and entertainment. His major ventures include:

Brand or Business Business Details +44 His lifestyle and streetwear brand was founded in 2022. Almave A non-alcoholic blue agave spirit brand he co-founded in 2023. Dawn Apollo Films His film production company, through which he worked as a producer on the movie F1 (2025). Denver Broncos He holds a minority ownership stake in the NFL franchise as part of the Walton-Penner ownership group.

These ventures give Hamilton commercial interests beyond his Ferrari contract. However, their individual valuations and the income he receives from them have not been publicly disclosed.

How Much Does Kim Kardashian Earn From Her Businesses?

Kardashian’s biggest financial success comes from SKIMS, the shapewear and clothing company she co-founded in 2019 with Jens Grede and Emma Grede.

In November 2025, SKIMS raised $225 million in funding and reached a $5 billion valuation. Forbes estimates that Kardashian owns just under one-third of the company, making it the largest contributor to her $1.9 billion fortune.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS success plays a major role in her billion-dollar wealth. (Source: MEGA)

Her other business interests include:

NikeSKIMS: A joint activewear brand launched with Nike in 2025.

SKKN by Kim: Her former skincare brand, which SKIMS acquired after Coty sold its 20% stake in March 2025. The standalone business closed in June 2025.

KKW Beauty: Her former cosmetics business, which preceded SKKN by Kim and no longer operates independently.

SKKY Partners: A private equity firm she co-founded with Jay Sammons in 2022.

Which Brands Sponsor Kim Kardashian?

Kardashian has also earned money through advertising campaigns, brand partnerships and promotional collaborations. Some of her documented associations include:

Balenciaga named her a brand ambassador in January 2024.

Adidas featured her in Yeezy-related promotional campaigns.

Alani Nu partnered with her for the Alani by Kim K product collaboration in 2023.

Nike works with SKIMS through their joint NikeSKIMS venture.

However, not all of these arrangements constitute ongoing personal sponsorship contracts. Neither American celebrity Kardashian nor the brands have disclosed a complete breakdown of her endorsement fees or annual sponsorship income.

Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Supporting Each Other’s Careers?

Their relationship has also attracted attention across the Formula 1 paddock.

Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix in June 2026 to support Hamilton, then returned to the Ferrari garage for the Singapore Grand Prix on October 10-11. She cheered him on during the Sprint and Sunday’s main race.

Kim Kardashian cheered for Lewis Hamilton from the Ferrari garage at the Singapore GP. (Source: MEGA)

Beyond their combined wealth, Hamilton and Kardashian have also attracted attention through their relationship. According to an insider close to the Kardashians, she sees her future husband in Hamilton and wants to keep the relationship as private as possible for the time being.