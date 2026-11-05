Who Is Alexandra Saint-Mleux, Charles Leclerc’s Wife and Mother of His Newborn Daughter Bianca?

Alexandra Saint-Mleux has become a familiar name among Formula 1 fans through her relationship with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. However, she has also built her own identity through her interest in art, fashion, social media, and charity work.

The couple recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bianca, adding a new chapter to their relationship.

Here is everything to know about Alexandra, her background, career, relationship with Charles, and their growing family.

Alexandra Saint-Mleux’s art career, fashion interests and charitable activities. (Source: MEGA)

Who Is Alexandra Saint-Mleux?

Alexandra Saint-Mleux, now known as Alexandra Leclerc, is a French-Mexican social media personality, art enthusiast, and fashion influencer.

She became widely recognized after being linked to Leclerc, but her interests and professional activities extend beyond the Formula 1 paddock.

She studied Art History at L’École du Louvre in Paris, where she focused on 20th-century art. Her academic interests include the works of well-known artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Henri Matisse, and Georgia O’Keeffe.

Alexandra has also maintained a separate social media account dedicated to art, where she shares exhibitions, paintings, and other works that reflect her interests. Her connection to the art world has remained an important part of her public profile.

Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Charles Leclerc got married in an intimate ceremony. (Source: MEGA)

Alexandra Saint-Mleux’s Career and Business Activities

Apart from her social media presence, Alexandra has professional experience in the art industry. She has worked as an art assistant at the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo auction house and in public relations for Monaco Art Week.

She has also been associated with Kamil Art Gallery in Monaco, where she has worked in art coordination and public relations.

Her growing popularity has also opened opportunities in fashion and beauty. She has collaborated with brands such as Rhode, Jacquemus, Alo, and Meshki, and has appeared in fashion publications, including ELLE and Vogue.

In addition to these activities, Alexandra established the Corazones Unidos Fund, a charitable initiative that supports children in Mexico through education, creativity, music, and art. The initiative also aims to support women working in the arts.

This project reflects her interest in using her public platform to support educational opportunities and creative development.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra recently welcomed their first daughter, baby Bianca Leclerc. (Source: MEGA)

How Did Alexandra Saint-Mleux Meet Charles Leclerc?

The relationship between Alexandra and Charles first attracted attention in early 2023. They were reportedly linked after Alexandra appeared in the background of a video featuring the Ferrari driver during Paris Fashion Week.

However, their first widely reported public appearance as a couple came in July 2023 at the Wimbledon Championships in London. They attended the tennis tournament alongside fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly and his partner, Francisca Cerqueira Gomes.

The couple gradually became more comfortable appearing together at public events. Alexandra was also spotted supporting Charles during Formula 1 race weekends, including appearances at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Their relationship became increasingly familiar to fans as she regularly joined him at racing events and other public occasions.

When Did Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Charles Leclerc Get Engaged?

After dating for more than two years, Charles and Alexandra announced their engagement on November 2, 2025. Charles shared photographs of the couple on Instagram, with their pet dog Leo also appearing in the announcement.

One of the memorable details was Leo’s collar tag, which read, “Dad wants to marry you!” The announcement received congratulations from several F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, and Esteban Ocon.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux got engaged in November 2025. (Source: MEGA)

When Did Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Charles Leclerc Get Married?

The couple took their relationship a step further by getting married on February 28, 2026, in a private civil ceremony in Monaco. Their wedding took place before the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Photographs of the newlyweds later confirmed the marriage, while Alexandra also changed her Instagram name to Alexandra Leclerc. The couple shared glimpses of their special day, including a memorable drive in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

They also indicated that they planned to celebrate their wedding again with friends and family at a larger event the following year.

How Many Children Do Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Charles Leclerc Have?

Alexandra and Charles have one child together, a daughter named Bianca Leclerc. The couple announced her arrival through a joint Instagram post on November 4, 2026, revealing that she was born on November 3.

The announcement featured a photograph of their newborn daughter’s tiny feet, along with her name and birth date. The news attracted congratulatory messages from fans and several members of the Formula 1 community.

The couple had kept much of their pregnancy private before sharing the news in August 2026. Charles had also spoken about his excitement about becoming a father. Their daughter Bianca is their first child together.

Do Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Charles Leclerc Have Any Pets?

Before welcoming Bianca, the couple had already added another member to their family: Leo, their miniature long-haired dachshund.

The dog frequently appears in their social media photographs and has accompanied them on trips and other occasions. Leo also played a special part in Charles’ engagement announcement, making him a recognizable member of the Leclerc family among Formula 1 fans.

Conclusion

As Charles Leclerc enters a new phase of his personal life, his focus will soon return to the Formula 1 track. With the 2026 season approaching its final races, the Ferrari driver will look to finish the campaign strongly and continue his push for his first Drivers’ Championship.

His new role as a father also brings a special change as he balances racing ambitions with family life.