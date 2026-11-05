Lewis Hamilton Flaunts His Brazil Connection With $61 Limited Edition Ferrari Cap

Lewis Hamilton arrived in the Brazilian Grand Prix paddock on Thursday wearing a special-edition Ferrari cap, which is on sale for $61. The 41-year-old’s special hat features a yellow and green design to pay homage to Brazil’s flag, amid his special connection with the country.

F1 cameraman and content creator Kym Illman shared a photo of Hamilton arriving in the paddock on media day wearing the cap via Instagram on Thursday.

Hamilton has always maintained that he has a special connection with Brazil thanks to the fans and especially due to his admiration for former F1 driver Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian legend is Hamilton’s biggest inspiration in the motorsport world, as admitted by the seven-time F1 champion.

Hamilton also won the first of his seven drivers’ world championships at the 2008 season-concluding Brazilian GP, as he famously overtook Timo Glock on the final lap to take P5, which was enough to secure the victory over race-winner and home hero Felipe Massa.

Lewis Hamilton Is an Honorary Brazilian Citizen

Lewis Hamilton became an honorary Brazilian citizen in 2022. (Source: MEGA)

Hamilton’s ties with Brazil and the race in São Paulo run even deeper, as the Briton is an honorary citizen of the South American country. He received this honor in a special ceremony in November 2022 at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. Hamilton had described this as the ‘greatest honor’ of his life.

“It is honestly the greatest honor for me to be here receiving and accepting this citizenship. I really do feel like now I’m one of you, finally,” Hamilton said at the ceremony.

“I really want to dedicate today, this honor, to Ayrton Senna – to Ayrton’s family, to his friends and to his fans. For me, when I was five years old, I saw Ayrton race for the first time, and that was the moment I knew that I wanted to be a world champion, just like him,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton’s latest Brazilian GP win came in 2021. (Source: MEGA)

Hamilton has claimed three victories and seven podiums at the Brazilian Grand Prix, having raced at the Interlagos circuit 18 times in his career.

Lewis Hamilton Will Reach 400 Races at the Brazilian GP This Year

Marking yet another milestone in Brazil, Hamilton is set to reach the mark of 400 F1 races this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix, unless the seven-time world champion suffers a career-first DNS at Interlagos.

Earlier in Mexico, Hamilton had shared his thoughts and expectations for the race, saying:

“I am looking forward to getting to Sao Paulo. It’s my 400th race there, which is kinda nuts. I remember there was a point when I was embarking on 300 [races], and everyone was like, ‘Once you get to 300 you can never win.’ And I won in my 300th [race].

“So, I guess my goal will be to work on winning in my 400th [race].”

Lewis Hamilton sits third in the 2026 F1 drivers’ standings with five rounds to go. (Source: MEGA)

Hamilton arrives at the Brazilian GP third in the drivers’ standings, only two points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second. But individual rankings do not matter beyond statistics anymore in 2026, as Kimi Antonelli secured the drivers’ title in Mexico last year.