Liverpool Owner FSG Interested in $3 Billion Cadillac F1 Team Buyout as Co-Owner Vies With DOJ Investigations, Claims Report

English soccer club Liverpool F.C.’s owners, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), headed by John W. Henry, have held talks with Cadillac F1 to buy a stake in the team worth over $3 billion, The Guardian reported. This comes amid TWG Global owner Mark Walter‘s ongoing lawsuit in the United States.

John W. Henry heads FSG, the group that is looking to buy Cadillac F1. (Source: MEGA)

TWG is the majority stakeholder in the Cadillac F1 team. The company had acquired Andretti Global in 2025 following its unsuccessful bid to buy an F1 team, after which the American company secured its spot on the grid in partnership with General Motors as Cadillac.

But now, Walter is facing a class-action lawsuit in the United States, with the complainants accusing TWG of billions of dollars’ worth of fraud. Amid this uncertainty, the FSG group, which already owns Liverpool F.C., MLB franchise Boston Red Sox, NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR outfit RFK Racing, among other sporting teams, is looking to buy the American F1 outfit.

Meanwhile, Walter, who owns TWG, also owns other sporting outfits, including MLB team L.A. Dodgers. He recently sold his stake in the NBA team L.A. Lakers in August and his 13 percent stake in soccer outfit Chelsea. He is also reportedly looking to sell WNBA franchise L.A. Sparks amid the lawsuit.

Cadillac F1 and L.A. Dodgers owner Mark Walter with Shohei Ohtani. (Source: MEGA)

Details of the TWG Lawsuit That is Putting Cadillac F1’s Future at Risk

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against TWG Global, the business empire belonging to Cadillac F1’s controlling majority stakeholder, Walter. The complaint alleges the company hid federal investigations and improperly used billions from insurance policyholders to fund its broader corporate network.

The legal action follows intense scrutiny over related-party investments made by TWG insurance subsidiaries Delaware Life and Clear Spring Life. Delaware Life was ultimately forced to restate its financial reports after such affiliated investments spiked to nearly 42 percent of its total assets.

Sergio Perez’s Cadillac sporting the TWG logo at the Mexican GP. (Source: MEGA)

The lawsuit was officially lodged by Ira Rosner in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. While this legal trouble raises questions about Walter’s sports portfolio, TWG previously stated that it has no plans to sell its shares in Cadillac F1. But Sportico reported on Monday that Walter is now open to a sale and has himself set the aforementioned $3 billion asking price.

FSG Could Soon Lose Liverpool Majority Stake Amid Cadillac F1 Interest

Amid its interest in acquiring the Cadillac F1 outfit, FSG could lose its majority stake in Liverpool in 2027. The group currently owns a 60 percent controlling stake in the team, which could soon be lost.

In August, a consortium led by British-Indian billionaire Amit Bhatia and backed by Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin, named 1892 Holdings, bought a 38 percent minority stake in Liverpool for a reported figure of over $1.7 billion. This deal includes an option for 1892 Holdings to buy a controlling majority stake in Liverpool in 2027.

Jeff Bezos now owns a minority stake in Liverpool. (Source: MEGA)

This means FSG is likely to lose a controlling stake in England’s most successful soccer club, which it has owned since 2010. This could well be one of the reasons the company is looking to diversify its sports portfolio.