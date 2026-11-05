Sky Sports F1 Removes Danica Patrick, Announces Replacement Who Is Set To Debut at Brazilian GP

Sky Sports F1 has announced motorsports journalist Alexa Rendell as Danica Patrick‘s replacement as part of its coverage of the sport on Wednesday. Rendell will make her debut at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix. Patrick’s removal was originally announced in March this year.

“Alexa Rendell joins the Sky Sports F1 team ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix as our new F1 Multimedia Journalist,” reported Sky Sports.

Patrick originally began working as a pundit on Sky’s F1 coverage at the 2021 US Grand Prix. Following this, she became a permanent feature during the American leg of the F1 season until her final outings in 2025.

Danica Patrick worked with Sky Sports from 2021 to 2025. (Source: MEGA)

Following this, Sky announced that Patrick would no longer be working as a pundit for the British broadcaster. But the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has continued covering American racing series sporadically in 2026.

Danica Patrick Had Announced Her Departure As She Thanked Sky Sports in March

Danica Patrick, 44, left her Sky Sports punditry role in 2025. (Source: MEGA)

Patrick took to Instagram to share a thank-you note following her exit from Sky Sports in March this year. The American former racing driver revealed that it was she who made the decision to step away from the role, rather than being removed by the company.

“The Sky team was so much fun (thank you all❤️), I saw so many amazing new race tracks and cities, and got to be part of a huge boom in F1! I called after the last race in 2025 and said it was time for me to move on and I was so grateful for the opportunity and experience I was given!” Patrick wrote.

Patrick raced in the IndyCar Series from 2005 to 2011, and is to date the only woman to win a race in the series, having done so at the 2008 Japan 300. She also drove in NASCAR in both the Nationwide and Sprint Cup Series from 2010 until her retirement in 2018.

Alexa Rendell ‘Thrilled’ Amid Impending Sky Sports Debut in New Role Replacing Danica Patrick

In a statement following the announcement, Rendell shared that she is looking forward to beginning her new role at Sky Sports from the Brazilian GP onwards. She explained that she is looking forward to connecting new fans to the sport with the help of her new role.

“I’m really thrilled to be joining the Sky Sports F1 family. F1 has always been my first love, and Sky has been part of my journey in the sport since I was a teenager, when I got my first taste of the industry through its access events. To now be joining the team feels like a really special full-circle moment,” said Rendell.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in from Brazil and tell the stories that make this sport so incredible. With a new generation of fans coming into the sport, I’m really looking forward to helping connect with those audiences and sharing F1 in fresh and engaging ways,” she added.

Rendell was previously working as a presenter covering Formula E before her arrival at Sky Sports this week.