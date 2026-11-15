The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards is a wrap, and there were plenty of surprises — and prizes!

Alex Warren hosted the show, which honors kids’ faves across music, TV, music, gaming, sports and more, all voted on by kids. He was also slimed.

A few of the others to find themselves covered in the green stuff included Olympian Alysa Liu, Ashe (who got slimed while singing her hit “Wedding”), and Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” caught multiple awards in its web, including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actor (for Tom Holland), Favorite Movie Actress (for Zendaya), and Favorite Villain (for Sadie Sink).

Chris Pratt was on hand to collect his King of Comedy Award (and to take a bath in slime), while BTS won Favorite Music Group or Duo, Favorite Song (for “Swim”), and Favorite Album (for “Arirang”).

Check out all the winners from the big show, which aired simultaneously on Nickelodeon and CBS for the first time ever:

Favorite Movie

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Moana”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” WINNER

“Superman”

“Wicked: For Good”

Favorite Movie Actor

Adam Sandler (“Happy Gilmore 2”)

David Corenswet (“Superman”)

Dwayne Johnson (“Moana”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Sheep Detectives”)

John Cena (“Coyote vs. Acme”)

Ryan Gosling (“Project Hail Mary”)

Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) WINNER

Zach Galifianakis (“Lilo & Stitch”)

Favorite Movie Actress

Anne Hathaway (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”)

Catherine Laga’aia (“Moana”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Enola Holmes 3”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jurassic World Rebirth”)

Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) WINNER

Zoe Saldaña (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”)

Favorite Animated Movie

“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Minions & Monsters”

“PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

“Toy Story 5”

“Zootopia 2” WINNER

Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Arden Cho (“KPop Demon Hunters”) WINNER

Brie Larson (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Gabrielle Union (“GOAT”)

Ginnifer Goodwin (“Zootopia 2”)

Joan Cusack (“Toy Story 5”)

Mckenna Grace (“PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”)

Rihanna (“Smurfs”)

Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie

Ahn Hyo-seop (“KPop Demon Hunters”) WINNER

Chris Pratt (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Jack Black (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Jason Bateman (“Zootopia 2”)

Michael B. Jordan (“Swapped”)

Tim Allen (“Toy Story 5”)

Tom Hanks (“Toy Story 5”)

Tom Kenny (“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)

Watch Party: Kids’ Choice

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”

“Camp Rock 3”

“Clash of the Thundermans”

“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”

“Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado”

“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” WINNER

Favorite Villain

Emily Blunt (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

Jack Black (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Jeff Goldblum (“Wicked: For Good”)

John Cena (“Coyote vs. Acme”)

Julia Garner (“Fantastic Four: First Steps”)

Mark Hamill (“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)

Sadie Sink (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) WINNER

Zach Galifianakis (“Lilo & Stitch”)

Favorite Kids’ TV Show

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” WINNER

“Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again”

“The Thundermans: Undercover”

“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

Favorite Family TV Show

“Abbott Elementary”

“Ghosts”

“Ginny & Georgia”

“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”

“One Piece”

“Stranger Things” WINNER

“Wednesday”

“XO, Kitty”

Favorite TV Show Reality Competition

“American Idol”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“America’s Got Talent” WINNER

“LEGO Masters”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

Favorite Cartoon

“Big City Greens”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“SpongeBob SquarePants” WINNER

“Teen Titans Go!”

“The Bad Guys: The Series”

“The Simpsons”

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Alkaio Thiele (“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)

Aryan Simhadri (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)

David Henrie (“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)

Gordon Cormier (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”)

Jack Griffo (“The Thundermans: Undercover”) WINNER

Walker Scobell (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Elizabeth Yu (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”)

Janice LeAnn Brown (“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)

Kenzi Richardson (“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”)

Kira Kosarin (“The Thundermans: Undercover”) WINNER

Leah Sava’ Jeffries (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)

Maya Le Clark (“The Thundermans: Undercover”)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Bryan Cranston (“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”)

Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”)

Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”)

Isaac Ordonez (“Wednesday”)

Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) WINNER

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Anna Cathcart (“XO, Kitty”)

Antonia Gentry (“Ginny & Georgia”)

Catherine-Zeta Jones (“Wednesday”)

Emma Myers (“Wednesday”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) WINNER

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Favorite On-Screen Duo/Trio

Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo and May Hong (“KPop Demon Hunters”)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)

Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”)

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman (“Zootopia 2”) WINNER

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (“Freakier Friday”)

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers (“Wednesday”)

Joan Cusack, Tim Allen and Tom Hanks (“Toy Story 5”)

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

Favorite Album

“Am I the Drama?,” Cardi B

“ARIRANG,” BTS WINNER

“ICEMAN,” Drake

“Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter

“SWAG,” Justin Bieber

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift

“ou seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Male Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars WINNER

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Male Breakout Artist/Group

BigXthaPlug

Don Toliver

Noah Kahan

Role Model

SOMBR WINNER

Temper City

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Karol G

Miley

Olivia Rodrigo

ROSÉ WINNER

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Female Breakout Artist/Group

ADÉLA

Ella Langley

KATSEYE WINNER

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Stella Lefty

Favorite Music Group or Duo

BLACKPINK

BTS WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

Weezer

Favorite Song

“Daisies,” Justin Bieber

“drop dead,” Olivia Rodrigo

“hate that i made you love me,” Ariana Grande

“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“SWIM,” BTS WINNER

“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift

“The Time of My Life,” Benson Boone

Favorite Song from a Movie

“Big Guy,” Ice Spice (“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)

“Dream as One,” Miley (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”)

“For Good,” Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”)

“Golden,” EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (“KPop Demon Hunters”) WINNER

“I Knew It, I Knew You,” Taylor Swift (“Toy Story 5”)

“Just Keep Watching,” Tate McRae (“F1”)

“RUNWAY,” Lady Gaga, Doechii (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

“Zoo,” Shakira (“Zootopia 2”)

Favorite Viral Song

“Babydoll,” Jamie Miller

“Boston,” Stella Lefty

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“E85,” Don Toliver

“Hit the Wall,” Gracie Abrams

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean WINNER

“TIT FOR TAT,” Tate McRae

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” RAYE

Favorite Music Collaboration

“Bloodline,” Alex Warren (with Jelly Roll)

“Bring Your Love”, Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter

“Dai Dai,” Shakira, Burna Boy

“Dracula (with JENNIE),” Tame Impala, JENNIE WINNER

“I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Ella Langley (feat. Morgan Wallen)

“Safe,” Cardi B (feat. Kehlani)

“Stateside + Zara Larsson,” PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa — Tyla

Asia — BINI WINNER

Australia — Tame Impala

Europe — Zara Larsson

Latin America — Karol G

North America — Taylor Swift

U.K. — Olivia Dean

Favorite Male Creator

Airrack

Dude Perfect

IShowSpeed

Jesser

Kai Cenat

MrBeast WINNER

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

Favorite Female Creator

Brooke Monk

Charli D’Amelio

Haley Kalil

Lexi Rivera

Pokimane

Salish Matter WINNER

Sofie Dossi

Taylen Biggs

Favorite Creator Family

Earle Family

Familia Diamond

Jordan and Salish Matter WINNER

Ninja Kidz TV

The Bucket List Family

The Fun Squad

Vlad and Niki

Favorite Male Sports Star

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

Lewis Hamilton

Lionel Messi WINNER

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

Favorite Female Sports Star

A’ja Wilson

Alysa Liu WINNER

Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark

Chloe Kim

Coco Gauff

Mikaela Shiffrin

Trinity Rodman

Favorite Clutch Player of the Year

Caleb Williams

Eileen Gu WINNER

Freddie Freeman

Hilary Knight

Jack Hughes

Jalen Brunson

Nelly Korda

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Favorite Video Game

“Among Us”

“Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game”

“Fortnite”

“Minecraft”

“Roblox” WINNER

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder”

Favorite Podcast

“anything goes with emma chamberlain”

“Avatar: Braving the Elements”

“Baby, This Is Keke Palmer”

“Hey Jonas!”

“LOL Podcast” WINNER

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast”

“tuff You Should Know”