After eight years out of the limelight and four years after his scandalous trial with ex Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is ready for a comeback in “Ebenezer.”

“Extra” was with Johnny in London as his fans let him know just how much he was missed!

He told us, “The welcome that I’ve received... there’s no way for me to explain how I feel. These are the people who’ve supported me through thick and thin.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Variety’s Clayton Davis, who predicts that “Ebenezer” could be grossing between $15-$25 million this opening weekend!

Depp reportedly took a massive pay cut for the film, getting $5 million after consistently earning at least $20 million for previous movies. He could score a big payday if the movie is a blockbuster, though!

Johnny’s Ebenezer is a return to form for the guy known for over-the-top performances from Edward Scissorhands to Willy Wonka and the Mad Hatter.

Referencing Depp’s rough recent years, Clayton said, “I think he’s looking for a little bit of that redemption arc and what can do that better than ‘Ebenezer’? It’s a timeless tale about someone being redeemed.”

As for what’s next for Johnny, everyone’s awaiting the announcement of “Pirates of the Caribbean 6.”

Clayton noted, “If ‘Ebenezer’ does better than expected, they will definitely be exploring a way of how to do a ‘Pirates’ movie with Johnny Depp.”